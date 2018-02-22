Ted Cruz Says The Simpsons — Except For Lisa — Are Republicans & Twitter Reacts With Epic Memes

D’oh! Texas senator Ted Cruz says ‘The Simpsons’ are Republicans and just about everyone on Twitter disagrees!

GOP senator Ted Cruz, 47, just claimed that the Simpsons family from the beloved animated cartoon, minus Lisa, are all Republicans and fans are not happy about it! He suggested the idea when discussing a scene from the show during a CPAC interview with The Federalist founder Ben Domenech. “Homer points out that guns are for things like protecting your family, hunting delicious animals and making sure that the king of England never shows up to push you around,” Domenech states before adding that Lisa Simpson says the 2nd Amendment is “a relic, a remnant of the Revolutionary War era” and “doesn’t really mean anything anymore.”

“I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson,” Cruz replies, “and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.” Although the conservative crowd on hand enjoyed the idea, Simpsons fans did not! In no time, they took to social media to show the former presidential candidate just how wrong he is — with memes, of course! Head here to see all the incredible things the Fox show correctly predicted!

Soon, even The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean weighed in on the controversy! “Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him. I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth,” he tweeted. Later he added, “The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat.” Love it! Everyone’s favorite Twitter pundit Patton Oswalt also chimed in, stating: “The NRA hijacking Leslie Knope. Ted Cruz trying to co-opt The Simpsons. These are symptoms of the GOP panicking ‘cuz smart teens are owning them left and right, but not knowing how to reach said teens. Next up: Rubio raps!” This we’d like to see!

#TedCruz#Simpsons

I think we can all agree that Mr Burns is the Republican party nowadays. pic.twitter.com/pYF3bqV6EK — Mike (@tallboy66) February 22, 2018

The NRA hijacking Leslie Knope. Ted Cruz trying to co-opt The Simpsons. These are symptoms of the GOP panicking ‘cuz smart teens are owning them left and right, but not knowing how to reach said teens. Next up: Rubio raps! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2018

Guys honestly, it isn't fair to expect Ted Cruz to understand what satire is. Continue to lower your expectations of him. #tedcruz #simpsons pic.twitter.com/AGOPN30gon — (((Jed Fuchs))) (@JedFuchs) February 22, 2018

Well we know which #Simpsons character Ted Cruz is with his message. pic.twitter.com/m7iunFtlcd — greyc23 (@greyc23) February 23, 2018

Ted Cruz boasts that the GOP is the party of Homer Simpson. He's not wrong… he's just clearly never watched The Simpsons. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/bzwTm1Kjsg — Green Party US 🌻 (@GreenPartyUS) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz might not understand The Simpsons, but The Simpsons understand Ted Cruz… pic.twitter.com/4UamwlwVB0 — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz said that "the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson." He does know Lisa wins the Presidency, right? pic.twitter.com/ySyIU54gdQ — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 22, 2018

The entire point of the Simpsons is that Homer is a walking example of what not to do and Lisa is the voice of reason. Ted Cruz is the least self-aware organism on the planet. pic.twitter.com/giiuUz8sOK — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 22, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

.@TheSimpsons The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

