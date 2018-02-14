Tweets
Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin & More Stars Send Prayers After Tragic Florida School Shooting

Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin and more stars took to Twitter to express their sorrow about the Feb. 14 shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin, Gloria Estefan and more celebs shared their prayers and sorrow for the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in various tweets and it’s truly heartbreaking. After gunman Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people and injured scores more, many are expressing their disappointment about another shooting. “Sending all my love and prayers to the families affected in Florida. More lives lost due to gun violence.. I don’t understand how this is still happening after all the horrifying tragedies we’ve witnessed! My heart is in pieces today.,” Hailey’s tweet read. “#PrayersforFlorida My heart breaks for all those affected by this tragedy,” Anna posted.

Gloria used the social media outlet to talk about her love of Florida and how upset she is that the people there have been once again hit by tragedy. “And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence. Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework.🙏🏻What now?,” she tweeted. Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted about the horrific incident with an emotional post that read, “No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Other celebs that spoke out about the shooting included Madison Beer, George Takei, Josh Gad, Gabrielle Union and more. The Florida shooting was the 18th school shooting of 2018, according to Everytown for Gun Safety and each one has continued to bring up both sides of controversial gun laws.

We send healing thoughts to all those affected by the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

