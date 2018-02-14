Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin & More Stars Send Prayers After Tragic Florida School Shooting

Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin and more stars took to Twitter to express their sorrow about the Feb. 14 shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hailey Baldwin, Anna Paquin, Gloria Estefan and more celebs shared their prayers and sorrow for the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in various tweets and it’s truly heartbreaking. After gunman Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people and injured scores more, many are expressing their disappointment about another shooting. “Sending all my love and prayers to the families affected in Florida. More lives lost due to gun violence.. I don’t understand how this is still happening after all the horrifying tragedies we’ve witnessed! My heart is in pieces today.,” Hailey’s tweet read. “#PrayersforFlorida My heart breaks for all those affected by this tragedy,” Anna posted.

Gloria used the social media outlet to talk about her love of Florida and how upset she is that the people there have been once again hit by tragedy. “And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence. Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework. What now?,” she tweeted. Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted about the horrific incident with an emotional post that read, “No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Other celebs that spoke out about the shooting included Madison Beer, George Takei, Josh Gad, Gabrielle Union and more. The Florida shooting was the 18th school shooting of 2018, according to Everytown for Gun Safety and each one has continued to bring up both sides of controversial gun laws.

We send healing thoughts to all those affected by the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Sending all my love and prayers to the families affected in Florida. More lives lost due to gun violence.. I don’t understand how this is still happening after all the horrifying tragedies we’ve witnessed! My heart is in pieces today. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 14, 2018

i am sick to my stomach hearing about what is going on in florida 😭 praying deeply for everyone affected. my heart is broken — madison beer (@madisonbeer) February 14, 2018

#PrayersforFlorida My heart breaks for all those affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/Ij1QjJsx6Q — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) February 14, 2018

19th school shooting of a year less than two months long. This one on my home town in my home state. How many kids need to die? How many more fu*#ing times do we need to hear “now’s not the time to discuss this?” Dozens more? Hundreds more? Thousands? Will it ever matter? https://t.co/YP7pt5iZ98 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 14, 2018

It is clear now more than ever that something must be done to stop these violent and horrific acts–my heart goes out to all those affected by this senseless tragedy. https://t.co/C99tWeWEpr — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 14, 2018

Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence. Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework.😔🙏🏻What now? — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

