Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Reunite: Fans Freak After Exes Are Seen Together At Bar

Robsten fans, rejoice. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were seen ‘hanging out’ at a bar/restaurant in Silver Lake on Feb. 11, according to multiple witnesses!

Robert Pattinson, 31, and Kristen Stewart, 27, were spotted at Edendale in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on Feb. 11, and Robsten fans are absolutely losing it. “Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies,” one witness tweeted after spotting the pair. “They just seemed like two friends hanging out.” Another wrote: “They were just having drinks at the bar, like everyone else there.”

Other patrons who saw Rob and Kristen that night confirmed that “they were there for quite a while,” and one guy even took a hilarious selfie after seeing Rob in the bathroom! “WHEN UR JUST LIKE TRYING TO TAKE A CUTE BOOMERANG AND THEN ROBERT F*CKING PATTINSON WALKS INTO THE BATHROOM,” he wrote. Too good!

Naturally, fans are flipping over the sighting, which serves as the first time in about five years that Rob and Kristen have publicly spent time together. “MAYBE ROB AND KRIS DECIDED TO MEET AGAIN CAUSE THEY’VE GROWN A BIT OLDER, GOT A LITTLE MORE MATURE, LEARN MORE ABOUT LIFE BUT THEY STILL COULDN’T FORGET EACH OTHER AND NOW THEY’RE LIKE MAYBE WE COULD START OVER AGAIN. BUT THIS TIME IT MEANS FOREVER,” one hopeful fan tweeted. “rob and kristen? hanging out? without papz? being low key? with no pics? yep. seems like the robsten i know,” another wrote.

Kristen is currently dating model Stella Maxwell, 27, while Rob remains unattached after splitting from his fiancee FKA Twigs, 30, in October 2017.

Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies — Leah Cordova (@LeahVioleta) February 12, 2018

They were just having drinks at the bar, like everyone else there. 🙂 — Talia Davis (@TaliaADavis) February 13, 2018

when you're just innocently at a bar in LA and suddenly robert pattinson and kristen stewart appear right in front of you. EDWARD AND BELLA IN THE SPARKLY FLESH :o — Aj Knight (@imajknight) February 12, 2018

