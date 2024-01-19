Kristen Stewart Reunites With ‘Adventureland’ Co-Star Jesse Eisenberg at Sundance Film Fest 15 Years Later

Reunited and it feels so good! Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg were together again at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival 15 years after they were co-stars in the 2009 rom-com Adventureland. Jesse, 40, presented Kristen, 33, with the Visionary Award at the festival on Thursday, January 18. The two stars took pictures together where Kristen wore a chic Chanel suit, while Jesse wore a blue blazer over a red plaid shirt.

“Kristen is one of these rare performers where she is so committed, so authentic, so feeling, that you almost want to make sure she’s okay at the end of the day,” Jesse said about the Oscar nominee while presenting her with the award, per PEOPLE. “And it’s this kind of painstaking feeling that she brings to everything, which is such a gift for audiences because it gives us a real peek into the breath of our collective experiences,” he added.

Kristen thanked Jesse — who she also worked with on the films American Ultra and Café Society — as she accepted the Visionary Award. “Jesse, I adore you and your work and your whole life, just endlessly and lifelong — like, I’ll do it for my whole life. I love you. So much,” she said. The Twilight star also called Jesse her “boy” while speaking to PEOPLE at the event.

Adventureland is about a recent college grad, played Jesse, who gets a summer job at a run-down amusement park in Pennsylvania where he forms a rapport with one of his co-workers, played by Kristen. The cast of the film also includes Martin Starr, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie made over $17 million at the worldwide box office.

Jesse wasn’t Kristen’s only former co-star that she reunited with at Sundance. She took pictures with Jodie Foster who played her on-screen mother in the 2002 thriller Panic Room, which was one of Kristen’s first movie roles. In the photos of the pair, Kristen showed off her fabulous Chanel suit while Jodie had on a black coat over a white button up.

Kristen is at Sundance to promote her new movie Love Lies Bleeding, which premieres at the festival on Saturday, January 20. The film stars Kristen as a gym employee who falls for a bisexual bodybuilder played by Katy O’Brian. Ed Harris, Jena Malone, and Dave Franco also star.