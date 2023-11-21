‘Twilight’ Director Reveals Kristen Stewart ‘Crashed’ Ex-Boyfriend Robert Pattinson’s Birthday Party

Image Credit: Britta Pedersen/EPA/Shutterstock

The entire Twilight fan base is unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s friendship. Ten years after the former couple broke up, Catherine Hardwicke — who directed the worldwide hit 2008 movie — revealed that Kristen, 33, “crashed” Robert’s birthday party “a few months ago.”

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast on November 20, the 68-year-old Thirteen director recalled a sweet run-in with Kristen earlier this year. Josh asked Catherine if she kept in touch with Rob, 37, and Kristen “in any way.”

“I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kind of crashed it with my friend Toni Collette,” Catherine said. “So, we had a fun thing, and then, Kristen crashed it too. And that was just a few months ago.”

The acclaimed filmmaker also described the moment when the three of them reunited at Rob’s soiree, noting, “We all hugged each other. Like, this is so crazy and cool.” Catherine then explained how Kristen reacted to seeing her show up at the Batman star’s event.

“When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’” Catherine said. “I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And [Kristen] goes, ‘Well I crashed it too.’ And I, you know, rang the bell at the gate [and said], ‘Is it cool if I come?’ [Rob] says, ‘Of course.’ He’s such a lovely person.”

Rob and Kristen had one of the most highly publicized romances in Hollywood history. They dated from 2009 to 2013. Portraying Bella Swan and Edward Cullen catapulted the actors to overwhelming fame, which they’ve talked about in the years since. Though they had a dramatic falling out, it appears the former pair have remained amicable.

In fact, the Spencer actress has had nothing but positive comments to say about the Good Time actor. During a 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Kristen noted she would have married Rob if he had proposed.

“I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, like, yeah,” she acknowledged. “Every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’m not giving everyone that due. I’ve never really been the most casual person. … We were together for years, that was my first [love].”

Kristen is now dating her fiancée, screenwriter and actress Dylan Meyer, and Rob is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, actress and model Suki Waterhouse.