 Kristen Stewart Declares ‘Twilight’ a ‘Gay Movie’ in Interview – Hollywood Life

Kristen Stewart Declares ‘Twilight’ Is Such a ‘Gay Movie’: ‘I Can Only See It Now’

The actress revealed that in retrospect, she can see that her breakout role has a "very Gothic, gay inclination" in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 11, 2024 3:15PM EST
kristen stewart
View gallery
Kristen Stewart World Premiere of 'Cold Creek Manor' September 17, 2003 - Hollywood, CA. Kristen Stewart . World premiere of COLD CREEK MANOR at the historic El Capitan Theatre. There was a party afterward at the White Lotus Restaurant. Photo by Alberto Rodriguez®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Kristen Stewart'Into the Wild' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 18 Sep 2007
Kristen Stewart 'Twilight' film premiere at the 3rd Rome International Film Festival, Rome, Italy - 30 Oct 2008 Directed by Catherine Hardwicke and based on Stephenie Meyer's 2005 best-selling novel of the same name, 'Twilight' follows the story of 17-year-old Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) when she moves to a new town. However, Bella's life is put in danger both by Edward's vampiric urges and by three nomadic vampires who arrive in town.
Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart opened up about how she now sees a lot of queer undertones in her breakout movie Twilight in a new interview with Variety, published on Thursday, January 11. The actress, 33, opened up about her own status as a queer woman in the movie industry, and in part, she reflected on her performance as Bella Swan in the beloved vampire drama.

In the interview, Kristen spoke about making the decision to come out as gay on Saturday Night Live in 2017, as well as her relationship with her fiancée Dylan MeyerShe spoke about working on Twilightwhich has been embraced by many LGBTQ+ fans. The actress revealed that at the time she may not have thought of it as a queer movie, but she nows gets it. “I can only see it now,” she told the outlet. “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

Taamallah Mehdi/ABACA/Shutterstock

In the Twilight franchise, most of the couples are involved in heterosexual romances, but The Runaways star explained that she can now see the undertones in hindsight while shouting out her co-stars. “It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob [Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK,” she said.

Despite Twilight author Stephanie Meyer having a religious background, Kristen explained why she felt that it was a “gay movie” after all. “I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Kristen came out when she hosted SNL in 2017. She’s been dating Dylan since 2019, and the pair revealed that they’re engaged in 2021. Despite coming out in the monologue, the Spencer actress revealed that she wasn’t exactly keeping her sexuality a secret. “It wasn’t even like I was hiding. I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point,” she told the outlet.

ad