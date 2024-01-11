Kristen Stewart Declares ‘Twilight’ Is Such a ‘Gay Movie’: ‘I Can Only See It Now’

Kristen Stewart opened up about how she now sees a lot of queer undertones in her breakout movie Twilight in a new interview with Variety, published on Thursday, January 11. The actress, 33, opened up about her own status as a queer woman in the movie industry, and in part, she reflected on her performance as Bella Swan in the beloved vampire drama.

In the interview, Kristen spoke about making the decision to come out as gay on Saturday Night Live in 2017, as well as her relationship with her fiancée Dylan Meyer. She spoke about working on Twilight, which has been embraced by many LGBTQ+ fans. The actress revealed that at the time she may not have thought of it as a queer movie, but she nows gets it. “I can only see it now,” she told the outlet. “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

In the Twilight franchise, most of the couples are involved in heterosexual romances, but The Runaways star explained that she can now see the undertones in hindsight while shouting out her co-stars. “It’s such a gay movie. I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor [Lautner] and Rob [Pattinson] and me, and it’s so hidden and not OK,” she said.

Despite Twilight author Stephanie Meyer having a religious background, Kristen explained why she felt that it was a “gay movie” after all. “I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Kristen came out when she hosted SNL in 2017. She’s been dating Dylan since 2019, and the pair revealed that they’re engaged in 2021. Despite coming out in the monologue, the Spencer actress revealed that she wasn’t exactly keeping her sexuality a secret. “It wasn’t even like I was hiding. I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point,” she told the outlet.