‘Twilight: Midnight Sun’ Animated Series: Everything We Know So Far About the Reboot

How long has it been since the Twilight movies came out? A while. You better buckle up because Twilight is about to get the revamp treatment. A Twilight TV series based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling book series is in the works.

The first Twilight book was released in 2005 and spawned three sequels. The Twilight book series has sold over 160 million copies worldwide. While we’re nearing 20 years since the first book’s release, the love for Twilight hasn’t dimmed.

You probably have a lot of questions about the upcoming Twilight animated series. Twihards, have no fear. Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know so far about the series, any news of a spinoff, and more.

Twilight Animated TV Series in Development

A Twilight TV series was in “early development” via Lionsgate Television in 2023, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The book series was first adapted in 2008 with Twilight, starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. The movie became a massive hit — earning over $407 million at the box office — and catapulted the cast to superstardom. The success of Twilight led to The Twilight Saga, which included five movies in total with Breaking Dawn being split into two parts.

In September 2024, the show was confirmed to be an animated series. Per Variety, the show will be based on Stephanie’s 2020 book, Midnight Sun, which tells the story of Twilight from Edward’s perspective. The outlet further reported that Stephanie is serving as an executive producer on the series, and Lionsgate TV will produce it.

Sinead Daly will write the script. According to THR, Sinead was working with Lionsgate TV to “determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot.”

Where Can You Watch The Twilight Animated Series?

The animated show was given a straight-to-series order by Netflix. So, viewers can expect to watch the show on the streaming platform when it is released.

Will The Original Cast Return?

Since the series will be animated, the roles of Bella, Edward, Jacob, and more will most likely be played by new actors. The latest report didn’t make any mention of casting news.

Back in 2018, Robert Pattinson addressed the possibility of playing Edward again. “I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out,” he joked to Variety.

Taylor Lautner admitted that he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the role of Jacob Black. “He’s a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that,” he told E! News in 2022. “Because it’s Jacob Black. He’s a lovable guy.”

The actor also revealed where he thinks Jacob would be 10 years after the final film in The Twilight Saga. “Happy ever after with Renesmee because that’s where I left off,” he said. “And yeah, he’s a pretty loyal dude.”

Is There A Twilight Spinoff?

Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight film, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Hollywood Life about a Midnight Sun movie. “I think it could be great. It was kind of fun because when we started on Twilight she had written the first five chapters of it,” Catherine said in 2020. “So she told Robert [Pattinson] and I about it and said, ‘Would you guys want to read it? Because maybe it’ll help Rob as he develops his character.’ We got to read those five chapters, which, of course, ended up being leaked. So everybody got to read that. I think it’s fascinating when you’re seeing it from a whole different perspective. I think that’s fun. It would be so cool.”

That same year, the author also revealed she was working on two more Twilight novels. “There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write,” she told USA Today. “I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am not ready to do that right now, I want to do something brand new,” she said. “For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”