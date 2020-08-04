Catherine Hardwicke: ‘Twilight’ Director Thinks A ‘Midnight Sun’ Movie ‘Could Be Great’

Stephenie Meyer’s highly-anticipated ‘Midnight Sun’ is finally out. HL asked ‘Twilight’ director Catherine Hardwicke about a possible ‘Midnight Sun’ movie, which would retell ‘Twilight’ from Edward’s perspective.

The wait for more Twilight is over. Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun has officially been released. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the very first Twilight movie, about whether or not she’d like to see Midnight Sun eventually be made into a movie.

“I think it could be great. It was kind of fun because when we started on Twilight she had written the first five chapters of it,” Catherine told HollywoodLife. “So she told Robert [Pattinson] and I about it and said, ‘Would you guys want to read it? Because maybe it’ll help Rob as he develops his character.’ We got to read those five chapters, which, of course, ended up being leaked. So everybody got to read that. I think it’s fascinating when you’re seeing it from a whole different perspective. I think that’s fun. It would be so cool.”

Edward Cullen’s side of the story is finally being told in Midnight Sun. The book, which has been hyped up for over a decade, retells the events of Twilight from Edward’s point of view. All of the original Twilight books were told from Bella Swan’s perspective.

Midnight Sun has a rich history. In 2008, Stephenie halted the release of the book after the first 12 chapters were leaked online. “If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James would probably win and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn’t dovetail too well with the original story. In any case, I feel too sad about what has happened to continue working on Midnight Sun, and so it is on hold indefinitely,” she wrote to fans at the time.

The Twilight books with the subsequent movies created a pop culture phenomenon. The movies catapulted Kristen Stewart, 30, Robert Pattinson, 34, and the rest of the cast to superstardom. Speculation about a possible reboot started swirling in 2018 around the time of the 10th anniversary of the first movie. “I think it would be really fun,” Catherine told HollywoodLife at the time. “I can just imagine that there’s a lot of exciting young actors and a lot more diversity and different kinds of people getting into acting as the world has opened up.”