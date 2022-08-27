Taylor Lautner Reveals Why He Would Play Jacob From ‘Twilight’ Again

Taylor Lautner, 30, would be up to play Jacob Black aka the werewolf in another Twilight movie, if the opportunity ever arose. The actor admitted to loving the character he was able to play in the saga and even called him a “good” guy, in a new interview. “He’s a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that,” he told E! News on Aug. 25. “Because it’s Jacob Black. He’s a lovable guy.”

Taylor was one of two guys, including Robert Pattinson‘s Edward, who was also a vampire, that Kristen Stewart‘s character Bella was torn between at one point, in the popular films. By the end of the final film, which was released 10 years ago, however, Jacob had imprinted Bella and Edward’s daughter, Renesmee, and that’s who Taylor would imagine Jacob to still be with if another Twilight movie was made now. “Happy ever after with Renesmee because that’s where I left off,” he said. “And yeah, he’s a pretty loyal dude.” He also said he can see Jacob as “happy somewhere” in the present.

In addition to the intriguing love triangle in the Twilight films, a lot of attention went on Taylor’s buff body while playing the role of Jacob. The talented star admitted that in order to get the look, he went on a limited diet consisting of “raw sweet potatoes, turkey patties, and disgusting milkshakes.” Although the results were there, he admits it wasn’t a “fond” memory.

“The body was great for the role—but the amount of the working out and discipline and food that went into it, not fond memories,” he explained. “It’s tough because when I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I couldn’t do any cardio because I had to just put on as much muscle as possible.”

“So, if I would start like sweating during workout my trainer would stop me and then we would finish a workout and he literally be like, ‘Go to Carl’s Jr. and get a double, triple cheeseburger.’ We were just trying to put on the weight,” he continued. “Now, I wish I could go back there in that sense because now it’s 90 percent cardio and I’m not having any triple cheeseburgers, that’s for sure.”