Taylor Lautner Recalls ‘Tough’ Fan Rivalry With ‘Twilight’ Co-Star Robert Pattinson in Candid New Comments

Image Credit: MBB Images/BEI/Shutterstock

Years after Twilight became a pop culture staple, Taylor Lautner, 31, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss the Edward vs. Jacob rivalry, his friendship with his ex, Taylor Swift, and more. Taylor played Jacob, who famously rivaled against Robert Pattinson‘s character, Edward. “I think it was tough. I don’t know for [Robert] but for me at least… especially at the age I was at,” said of the fans’ obsession with the rivalry on the December 13 episode.

The Hollywood heartthrob explained that his “feelings” were “hurt” at the time of the Edward vs. Jacob craze. “You get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn’t but it’s hard not to sometimes,” Taylor continued. Although there was no beef between Robert and Taylor in real life, the fan rivalry became a lot for the Valentine’s Day star.

“It was awkward at times for the two of us standing together on a balcony and a thousand girls booing Rob but cheering for me,” he explained. “And then this [other] half booing me and cheering for [him] but us having to have some sort of friendship was difficult.” Kristen Stewart played the role of Bella Swan, who was in a love triangle with both Edward and Jacob. Ultimately, Bella ends up with Edward and having his child.

Later in the interview, Taylor explained that he and the now 37-year-old had trouble connecting due to their different personalities. “The thing with me and Rob is we’re very, very different people,” he admitted. “We never really connected on a deep level just because we’re different humans but he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.” Taylor’s wife, Tay Dome, also appeared on the podcast and hilariously admitted that she is Team Edward.

The podcast host also revealed that the Swifties had named Lautner the singer’s “best ex” and he went into detail about how they formed a friendship post-split. “I think when you respect somebody for who they are… like in their soul – it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way,” he said. Although they initially fell out of touch after their split in 2009, Lautner noted that one of the “greater things” to happen to him in the last year was the “rekindling” of his friendship with the Grammy winner. Swift is now famously dating NFL star Travis Kelce.