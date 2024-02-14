Kristen Stewart Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want People to Keep Asking About Ex Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart is done answering questions about her former romance with Robert Pattinson. While Twilight skyrocketed her to stardom, the 33-year-old actress has redefined her career with independent films and a new love story. Kristen recently opened up to Rolling Stone about the continuous chatter surrounding her and Rob’s past relationship, which began during the height of the Bella Swan and Edward Cullen era of cinema.

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s**t because it’s f**king weird,” the Academy Award nominee told the publication in its March cover story. “It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F**king A, man! I don’t know!’”

Rob, 37, and Kristen first met during their Twilight audition in 2007. They began dating in 2009 and had an on-and-off romance until 2013. Since then, the Batman actor has moved on with his current significant other, Suki Waterhouse, who is pregnant with their first child. As for Kristen, the Spencer star has been engaged to her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, since 2021.

“We don’t have it in us to have a big wedding,” Kristen told the publication. “We’re probably just going to do it soon. We just are busy trying to make movies because they’re our babies.”

The pair — who have been dating since 2019 — have prominent film careers, but Kristen pointed out that she isn’t ruling out the possibility of having children with Dylan.

“I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no f**king way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” the Love Lies Bleeding actress noted. “And also, ideally at some point soon, I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen.”

Despite being sick of the questions she’s received over her past with Robert, he and Kristen don’t have any bad blood between them. In fact, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed in November 2023 that she and Kristen “crashed” Rob’s birthday party.

“When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’” Catherine told Josh Horowitz on his “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast. “I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni [Collette].’ And [Kristen] goes, ‘Well I crashed it too.’ And I, you know, rang the bell at the gate [and said], ‘Is it cool if I come?’ [Rob] says, ‘Of course.’ He’s such a lovely person.”