Kristen Stewart & Fiancee Dylan Meyer Passionately Kiss in Valentine’s Day Photo: ‘My #1 Crush’

Five years into their romance Dylan Meyer is still smitten with her fiancée, Kristen Stewart, 33! The blonde beauty made sure to express her adoration for the Twilight star via Instagram on Valentine’s Day and sent fans into a frenzy. In the first slide, Dylan and Kristen passionately made out during a trip to the beach. The 33-year-old rocked a grey tank top and sunglasses during the PDA moment, meanwhile, Dylan looked chic in a black bikini top.

“Happy valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game,” Dylan penned in the sweet caption on February 14. “I am just so, so into you.” The photo carousel was made even cuter in the second slide, as Kristen playfully posed next to her partner. Dylan jokingly stuck her tongue out, while Kristen bit her lover’s hand. The last photo in the post featured a throwback moment in which the two ladies lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes at sunset.

Soon after Dylan shared the loved-up post, many of her 121K followers took the comments to react. “Happy Valentine’s day girls,” one fan penned, while another joked, “also my #1 crush, just sayin.” Others couldn’t help but continue to gush over Kristen and her longtime love. “Dang yall so cute,” a third admirer wrote, while a fourth chimed in with, “happy v-day dreamy ladies. i want what yall have.” The Happiest Season actress and Dylan have been linked to each other since 2019 and became engaged in 2021.

The latest V-Day post comes amid Kristen’s new cover shoot for Rolling Stone, in which she also opened up about her relationship with Dylan. During the candid conversation, the brunette bombshell emphasized how much she enjoys working alongside her partner. “I found the right person because I can be so obsessive about what I do. And luckily my girlfriend, my partner, we are into the same s***,” Kristen said. “We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much f****** smarter and stronger together. And you’re just like, ‘F***, that is the best.’”

During the same interview, Kristen made it clear that she’s done discussing her previous relationship with her former Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson. “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s***, because it’s f****** weird,” she quipped. “It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F****** A, man! I don’t know!’” The now 37-year-old and Kristen dated off-and-on from 2009 until their 2013 breakup. Robert is now expecting his first child with his love, Suki Waterhouse.