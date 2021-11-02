Kristen Stewart Engaged After GF Dylan Meyer Proposes: ‘She Nailed It’

The ‘Twilight’ actress revealed that her girlfriend of two years proposed to her, and the pair are getting ready to tie the knot!

Wedding bells are coming! Kristen Stewart divulged that her girlfriend Dylan Meyer proposed to her in a new interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday November 2. The 31-year-old actress gushed over her fiancée to the SiriusXM host, and she sounded so excited to marry the Moxie screenwriter! “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she said on the show, via E! News.

The pair first got together in 2019, after Kristen split up with her then-girlfriend Stella Maxwell, and things have evidently been going great ever-since! Kristen admitted that Dylan had a perfect proposal to her, and it was exactly what she wanted from her wife-to-be! “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” she told Howard.

Long before Dylan asked Kristen to be her wife, the Spencer actress gushed over the screenwriter in another interview with Howard Stern. At the time, Kristen said that she wanted to propose to Dylan, and that she was “so f**king in love” with her. From the way Kristen explained their first meeting, it sounded like love at first sight! “She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” she said.

Kristen and Dylan couldn’t seem more in love! Dylan has also raved about her now-fiancée on her social media. Dylan shared a photo of the two, lying on the floor together gazing in each other’s eyes on October 26 and captioned the picture: “awful proud of this hard-working princess.”