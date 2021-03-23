Kristen Stewart’s Romantic History: A Look Back At Her Past Relationships

Take a walk down memory lane and revisit Kristen Stewart’s romances and relationships!

Kristen Stewart has been a star ever since she was a child. Over the years, the actress and creative has wholly come into her own as an artist. But there’s one element of her life that fans still cannot get enough of. One of the biggest parts of Kristen’s life that’s been of interest to her fans is undoubtedly her love life. Let’s take a look back at Kristen’s relationships!

Michael Angarano

Long before she became a household name, Kristen was dating her Speak co-star Michael Angarano. The two actually dated for roughly three years, and their relationship even lasted through her time filming the first installment of the Twilight saga. But by the time Kristen began filming New Moon, her relationship with Michael quietly fizzled out, and her most high-profile relationship to date began!

Robert Pattinson

In the late 2000s, Twilight fans were shipping her with her co-star and then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Of course, longtime fans for the Personal Shopper star are more than aware of the pop culture phenomenon that was RPatz and KStew. The pair started seeing each other in 2009, shortly after the first installment of Twilight premiered in theaters. They went on to date for nearly four years before breaking up in 2013. But if you’ll recall, their split wasn’t completely drama-free.

Rob and Kristen’s breakup came after paparazzi photos surfaced online in July 2012 that insinuated that Kristen was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. In the years since, however, Rob and Kristen have maintained a respectful relationship. Kristen even expressed how immensely thrilled she was for her former flame when it was announced he would take on the titular role in the next incarnation of The Batman. “I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she told Variety. “I am so happy for him…I’m very, very happy about that.”

Alicia Cargile

Following her longtime, highly publicized romance with Rob, Kristen had an on-again, off-again relationship with Alicia Cargile. The two got together sometime in 2013, with the romance fizzling out in October 2015. But the two ultimately reunited and rekindled their romance in May 2016, before setting off to the Cannes Film Festival. They decided to officially call quits on their relationship by late 2016.

Stella Maxwell

Kristen eventually started dating Stella Maxwell. Fans believe Kristen started dating the Victoria’s Secret model in early 2017, and the pair went steady for nearly two years before an amicable split in the fall of 2018. Not long after they broke up, Kristen began seeing Sara Dinkin. But once that relationship fizzled out, Kristen started dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

Dylan Meyer

Dylan and Kristen have been together sine mid-2019, some fans believe. And Kristen has been planning something major for her love. During a November 2019 interview with radio host Howard Stern, Kristen confessed that she “can’t f—ing wait” to propose to Dylan when the time is right, adding, “I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.” Since going through so much scrutiny for her high-profile romances, Kristen has chosen to keep her private life fairly guarded, and for good reason. Fans cannot wait to see what the future holds for the star, who seems to be thriving in her personal and professional life.