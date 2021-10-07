Kristen Stewart Stuns In Strapless, Sequined Dress At ‘Spencer’ Premiere — Photos

Kristen Stewart showed off her bombshell blonde hair while dressed in an elegant gown on the red carpet at the ‘Spencer’ premiere in London.

Kristen Stewart arrived in style to the Spencer premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday, October 7. The 31-year-old actress — who is already getting Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in the upcoming film — stepped out on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall dressed in a gorgeous strapless, sequined dress. The gown showed off Kristen’s natural figure as she proudly posed for cameras to celebrate her highly-anticipated movie.

Kristen also stood out on the carpet thanks to her striking hair. The Twilight alum let her shoulder-length blonde hair down to lightly flow for the photos at the event. Kristen added to her look with stylish black heels that gave her a bit of extra height on the carpet. Plus, the star had some dark makeup applied to truly compliment her beautiful dress.

While on the carpet, Kristen stopped for a photo with Steven Knight, the film’s writer. Kristen placed her hands behind her back as she stood beside Steven, who did the same hands placement while looking dapper in a light button up shirt, dark blue tie, and a black jacket and pants.

Kristen has been killing the fashion game while doing press for Spencer. At the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, Kristen celebrated the premiere of her movie while dressed in a green silk Chanel tunic with a black bow. She also wore matching pants and white heels. The day prior, she attended a photocall for Spencer and wore a one-piece, long-sleeve black tweed Chanel romper that featured chunky gold button.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer is inspired by three days in the princess’s life, as she navigated the difficult decision of divorcing Prince Charles, who is played by Jack Farthing. Kristen previously revealed that she started working on her British accent months before shooting the film. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she said in an October 2020 interview with InStyle. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Spencer arrives in theaters in both the U.K. and U.S. on November 5.