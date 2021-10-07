See Pics

Kristen Stewart Stuns In Strapless, Sequined Dress At ‘Spencer’ Premiere — Photos

Kristen Stewart
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Spencer' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London LFF Spencer Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 07 Oct 2021
Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 07 Oct 2021
Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 03 Sep 2021
Pablo Larrain and Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 03 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Kristen Stewart showed off her bombshell blonde hair while dressed in an elegant gown on the red carpet at the ‘Spencer’ premiere in London.

Kristen Stewart arrived in style to the Spencer premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday, October 7. The 31-year-old actress — who is already getting Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in the upcoming film — stepped out on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall dressed in a gorgeous strapless, sequined dress. The gown showed off Kristen’s natural figure as she proudly posed for cameras to celebrate her highly-anticipated movie.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart at the ‘Spencer’ premiere in London on October 7, 2021 (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kristen also stood out on the carpet thanks to her striking hair. The Twilight alum let her shoulder-length blonde hair down to lightly flow for the photos at the event. Kristen added to her look with stylish black heels that gave her a bit of extra height on the carpet. Plus, the star had some dark makeup applied to truly compliment her beautiful dress.

While on the carpet, Kristen stopped for a photo with Steven Knight, the film’s writer. Kristen placed her hands behind her back as she stood beside Steven, who did the same hands placement while looking dapper in a light button up shirt, dark blue tie, and a black jacket and pants.

Kristen Stewart 'Spencer' photocall, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 03 Sep 2021
Kristen Stewart'Underwater' film premiere, Arrivals, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020Wearing Alessandra Rich

Kristen Stewart & Steven Knight
Kristen Stewart & Steven Knight at the ‘Spencer’ premiere in London on October 7, 2021 (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Kristen has been killing the fashion game while doing press for Spencer. At the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, Kristen celebrated the premiere of her movie while dressed in a green silk Chanel tunic with a black bow. She also wore matching pants and white heels. The day prior, she attended a photocall for Spencer and wore a one-piece, long-sleeve black tweed Chanel romper that featured chunky gold button.

Directed by Pablo LarrainSpencer is inspired by three days in the princess’s life, as she navigated the difficult decision of divorcing Prince Charles, who is played by Jack Farthing. Kristen previously revealed that she started working on her British accent months before shooting the film. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she said in an October 2020 interview with InStyle. “I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Spencer arrives in theaters in both the U.K. and U.S. on November 5.