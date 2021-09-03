Kristen Stewart Puts Incredibly Toned Legs On Display In Chanel Romper At Venice Film Festival – Photos

Kristen Stewart looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her toned pins in a super short romper at the Venice Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart, 31, has taken the 78th Venice Film Festival by storm and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The actress looked absolutely amazing when she attended the photocall for her new film, Spencer, on Sept. 3, rocking a Chanel romper with tiny shorts. The one-piece, long-sleeve black tweed Chanel romper featured chunky gold buttons down the front and four pockets on the top and bottom.

The best part of Kristen’s outfit was her legs. The shorts of the romper were extremely short, that it looked more like a bodysuit, and her long, toned legs were accentuated with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, Kristen opted out of a lot of makeup, letting the one-piece speak for itself.

Kristen shocked us all when she arrived at the film festival on Sept. 2 rocking a brand new hairstyle. She ditched her platinum blonde hair with black roots for a strawberry blonde hue and we think it suits her perfectly. For the event, she had her new hair swept to the side in an effortless low bun.

Later that same day, Kristen ditched her romper for a stunning powder blue ensemble featuring a loose, sleeveless silk tunic with a black bow cinching in her waist. She styled the top with the matching skinny leg trousers and both the top and bottom were lined with delicate white lace. She topped her look off with white pointed-toe pumps and had her hair down and parted in the middle in pretty beach waves.