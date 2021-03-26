Jack Farthing: 5 Things About Actor Playing Prince Charles Opposite Kristen Stewart’s Diana

Kristen Stewart has found her prince. Jack Farthing will play Charles in the Princess Diana biopic ‘Spencer.’

After speculation of who would star opposite Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana, Entertainment Weekly reports that the role of Prince Charles has been given to Jack Farthing. Jack, 35, and Kristen, 30, will now portray the domed couple in Spencer. The film, according to EW, focuses on a single weekend in the life of Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer, ergo the film’s title) as she spends Christmas with the British royal family at Norfolk’s Sandringham estate. The film will document the moment she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles amid rumors of affairs.

Spencer also boasts a cast with Timothy Spall (Sweeny Todd, Vanilla Sky), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible, The Borgias), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water, Paddington 2). Fans have already gotten a glimpse of what Kristen looks like as Princess Diana, so eager viewers will have to wait until they get the first glimpse of Jack as Charles. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about the actor who scored the part.

1. Jack Farthing Is A British Actor.

Jack was born and raised in London, according to his Ihttps://www.imdb.com/name/nm4958046/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_smMDB bio. The British lad attended Westminster School and the Hall School, Hampstead, and it was there that he got into acting. He studied at Oxford University and studied acting at LAMDA but left when he landed the role of Benvolio in a production of Romeo and Juliet at the Globe Theatre. While working at the Globe, the Richmond, and at the Royal Court, Jack caught the eye of casting director Andy Pryor. From there, he made the leap from the stage to the small screen.

2. Jack Is Used To Historical Dramas.

Jack’s early work includes roles in series like Pramface, Silk, and Blandings. From 2015 to 2019, however, most knew Jack as George Warleggan on Poldark, a BBC adaptation of Winston Graham’s novels about the swashbuckling Captain Ross Poldark. Jack’s Warleggan was the show’s antagonist, and he was credited with giving the character layers instead of simply as a one-note villain.

“It’s quite intimidating being presented with this as a story, and you feel the weight of wanting to give it real truth,” he told The Independent. “But at the same time, it’s an amazing opportunity to put that on TV responsibly, so I got caught up with trying to make it as authentic as I possibly could.

3. He’s Portrayed Another Famous Brit.

In 2014, Jack landed a role in the television mini-series, Cilla. The biodrama covered the life and career of British singer and 60’s icon Cilla Black (Best known for Anyone Who Had A Heart” and “You’re My World.”) In the series, Jack portrayed John Lennon, since Cilla was close friends with The Beatles. When asked by Wylde magazine if he ever thought about portraying another musician, Jack offered up this: “Maybe someone a bit less famous? Take the pressure off. That was terrifying.”

4. He Likes A Challenge.

Jacki’s movie filmography is an interesting mix. His first on-screen role was in 2014’s The Riot Club. In 2016, he appeared alongside Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, and Matt Smith in Official Secrets, an espionage thriller. 2020 saw him take a different turn, appearing in Netflix’s rom-com Love. Wedding. Repeat. In addition to Spencer, which is eyeing a 2021 release, Jack will appear in The Lost Daughter, a movie based on Elena Ferrante’s novel and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

“I’m always most interested in things that feel like a departure from me, but there’s an inevitability in people thinking of you a certain way,” he told The Independent, “and to an extent, you can’t fight that. But my agent and I definitely try to push against those stereotypes, because as an actor, I don’t want to do the same thing. I want to explore and stretch different muscles and keep surprising people.”

5. You Can’t Follow Him.

Don’t ever expect to slide into Jack’s DMs because he doesn’t have a DM to slide into. When asked why he doesn’t have any social media accounts, Jack told Wylde that he isn’t really one to tweet, TikTok, or “do it for the ‘gram.” “Not really my thing,” he said. “Much happier staying a bit more private.”