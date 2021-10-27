Kristen Stewart Stuns In Crop Top & Sheer Skirt As She Poses On ‘Spencer’ Premiere Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart looked absolutely gorgeous in a tiny crop top & a sheer lace skirt at the LA premiere of her new film, ‘Spencer.’

Kristen Stewart, 31, has been slaying her outfits while promoting her upcoming film, Spencer, which hits theaters on Nov. 5, and her latest look may just be our favorite. Kristen attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Oct. 26, when she rocked a sheer black Chanel Fall 2021 Couture ensemble.

Kristen threw on a tiny black crop top that was more of a bra than a shirt and styled it with a super high-waisted sheer black skirt. The skirt had a completely see-through waistband that put her incredibly toned abs on full display. The rest of the poofy skirt featured lace tiers and a massive black satin bow on the side of her waist.

She accessorized her look with a simple and classic diamond choker necklace and threw her strawberry blonde hair back into a slicked-back ponytail with wet-looking waves left out in front, framing her face. A sultry smokey eye and thick black eyeliner completed her edgy ensemble.

Aside from this stunning look, Kristen looked just as good when she attended the premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 7, when she donned a strapless gray sequin Chanel Fall 2018 gown.

The strapless gray gown had a super form-fitting bodice that was lined with silver sequins while the entire dress was covered in intricate beading. The skirt of the gown was sheer, revealing some skin, and she accessorized with a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals, a Jillian Dempsey Baby Crown Ring, and a Chanel Camelia Sculpture J 2940 Onyx Rose with Diamonds Ring.