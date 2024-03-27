Kristen Stewart Reveals She & Fiancee Dylan Meyer Froze Their Eggs Together in New Interview

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, aren’t in a rush to say, “I do,” but they have made preparations for their future. The Love Lies Bleeding actress, 33, revealed in a new interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she and Dylan froze their eggs.

“We’ve done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So, if we want to we can,” Kristen explained. She then added that since they’re “both, like, really casual people,” they did “this sweeping tradition thing where we were like, ‘Marry me! You marry me!'”

“And then we just never planned a wedding because we were like, ‘We kind of did it.’ But we’ll do it,” the Twilight franchise star continued. “I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us.”

Kristen Stewart fala sobre tempo e reencontrar Dylan Meyer depois de anos 🕰 Assista completo: https://t.co/osevv9zhIQ pic.twitter.com/Km0LP86frU — Kristen Stewart BR | Mídias (@KSBRMidia) March 25, 2024

Kristen also pointed out that their busy schedules need to align before they hold a wedding ceremony.

“I’m directing a movie soon, and so, I have to do that before we get married,” she said. “Because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that.”

Though she didn’t confirm what film she is directing, multiple outlets previously reported that she would direct The Chronology of Water, based on the 2001 book with the same title. Earlier this year, the movie star declared that she would not act in another project until she could get behind the camera to direct.

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else,” she told Variety in January. “Yeah, I will quit the f**king business. I won’t make a-f**king-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going.”

Kristen and Dylan have been together since 2019, but they knew each other before then. In November 2021, Kristen announced that she and Dylan were engaged, telling Howard Stern at the time that Dylan popped the question.

As fans awaited the pair’s highly anticipated wedding, Kristen has clarified over the years that she and the screenwriter have been enjoying their engagement and weren’t in a hurry to exchange vows. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spencer actress acknowledged that she might start a family with Dylan.

“Well, I’m like a human being, you know? I think at some point I’d have a family,” Kristen said. “You’re born into one and then you find some, you make some, and, you know, I’ll do all of that.”