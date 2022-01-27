Interview

Kristen Stewart Admits Planning Her Wedding To Dylan Meyer Is ‘Daunting’: ‘It’s A Lot’

Kristen Stewart
News Writer

While the date for the big day is still up in the air, the ‘Twilight’ actress said she doesn’t want to be ‘engaged for, like, five years.’

Kristen Stewart, is quickly discovering a wedding is no small feat! The 31-year-old Spencer actress, who is earning Oscar buzz for her portrayal of Princess Diana, said she finds planning her walk down the aisle with fiancée Dylan Meyer a bit “daunting.” In a sneak peek at this week’s CBS Sunday Morning (below), Kristen was asked if she or Dylan had begun mapping out the nuptials. “No, it’s a lot,” Kristen answered with a smile. “It’s a daunting thing.”

The Twilight alum went on to reveal that the couple had not set a date yet to say “I do” — but it is definitely a go. “It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,” Kristen explained. “But I also don’t want to be engaged for, like, five years. Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?”

Even if they have nothing set in stone, Kristen revealed how she wants the big day to take shape when she announced the engagement. “I don’t care about flowers and sh-t like that. The food needs to be on point,” she excitedly shared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot,” she added. “I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt.”

During her appearance on the radio show, Kristen also shared that Dylan proposed to her. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” While they were first linked around August 2019, Kristen said that they had met almost six years earlier on a film set. It wasn’t until they bumped into each other again at a friend’s party that the romance blossomed. “I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” she recalled to the shock jock.

 