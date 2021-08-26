Watch

Kristen Stewart Shows Off Her British Accent As Princess Diana In First Trailer For ‘Spencer’ — Watch

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 1985 photo provided by the Ronald Reagan Library, actor John Travolta dances with Princess Diana at a White House dinner in Washington. This outfit is featured in an exhibition of 25 dresses and outfits worn by Diana entitled "Diana: Her Fashion Story" at Kensington Palace in London, opening on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (Ronald Reagan Library via AP, File)
The Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip as Ascot races with princess Diana. (Wearing Polka dot dress). June 1986. (Express Newspapers Via AP Images)
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE PHOTO WAS TAKEN TO 1994 FILE - In this 1994 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales walks during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London. The same day that Charles admitted he was unfaithful to Diana during a TV interview, Diana appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her revenge dress, a figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit. (AP Photo/File) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
The actress looked just like the late royal with bright, blonde hair in the debut trailer for the upcoming biopic.

Kristen Stewart, 31, gave fans a taste of her British accent in the debut trailer for Spencer, which was released on Thursday August 26. The trailer is the first for the Pablo Larraín-directed Princess Diana biopic, which is set to hit theaters on November 5. The end of the trailer gave the first glimpse into what Kristen’s impression of the late royal sounded like, when she responded to a line from actress Sally Hawkins.

The biopic is inspired by three days in the princess’s life, as she navigated the difficult decision of divorcing Prince Charles, who is played by Jack Farthing. “During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles,” a synopsis on IMDb explained. The trailer depicted Kristen as Diana alongside other royals preparing for the holidays, and it also showed Kristen in gorgeous dresses, modeled after ones Diana wore.

The only line of dialogue that Kristen said in the trailer came at the very end. Sally told Kristen’s Diana, “They know everything.” Kristen’s lone line in the trailer was: “They don’t.” Albeit very briefly, it did give fans a taste of what the actress’s British accent will sound like in the film.

Kristen’s Princess Diana will hit theaters on November 5. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Reginald Davis/Shutterstock)

Kristen started working on the accent she would use months before shooting the film. She explained that voicing a person as iconic as Princess Diana put a lot of pressure on her in an October 2020 interview with InStyle. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach,” she said at the time.

Other than working on the accent, Kristen also told InStyle that she’d also read “two and a half biographies” about Diana and hoped to play the part well. She said she “want[ed] to know [Diana] implicitly.” Other than reading, the Twilight star also said that she looked to another popular dramatization of Diana for inspiration. In November, Kristen told The Wrap that she had watched Netflix’s The Crown to get ready.