Katie Couric Apologizes After Being Trolled For Saying The Dutch Skate To Work During Olympics

Katie Couric said what? The veteran broadcaster said something bizarre about the Dutch at the Winter Olympics, but apologized after fans put her ‘on thin ice.’

“It’s probably not a news flash to tell you the Dutch are really, really good at speed skating,” Katie Couric, 61, said during the Parade of Nations segment of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9, per Yahoo! Sports. ” ‘Why are they so good?’ you may be asking yourself. Because skating is an important mode of transportation in a city like Amsterdam.” Wait, what?

“As you all know,” she continued, “[Amsterdam] has lots of canals that can freeze in the winters. So, for as long as those canals have existed, the Dutch have skated on them to get from place to place, to race each other and also to have fun.” This version of The Netherlands might have come out of a Hans Christian Andersen children’s book, which would be doubly incorrect, as he was Danish and not Dutch. Yet, why start being accurate now, what with Katie painting a picture of Dutch boys and girls skating to school instead of taking an Uber?

Oh, Twitter tore into Katie for her comments, mocking her with memes about “Dutch rush hour” and other possible Couric-inspired misconceptions. Ultimately, it was too much for the veteran NBC icon. “Congrats #Netherlands on your [medal] count so far! My apologies for being on thin ice for my comments re: skating on canals. I was trying to salute your historical passion for the sport but it didn’t come out that way! I’d [love] to visit again & celebrate your success!” she tweeted.

Congrats #Netherlands on your 🥇count so far! My apologies for being on thin ice for my comments re: skating on canals. I was trying to salute your historical passion for the sport but it didn’t come out that way! I’d ❤️ to visit again & celebrate your success! 🇳🇱 https://t.co/NvYi7LwB2V — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 12, 2018

You just can't make this up. NBC opening ceremony coverage. Katie Couric talks about why The Netherlands is so good at speed skating as The Netherlands enters the stadium. And this folks is why Americans are less bright about the rest of the world as they spread fake news! pic.twitter.com/7YC5deTl2w — Jos Duijvestein 🇳🇱 (@JosDuijvestein) February 10, 2018

Actually, @katiecouric the canals in Amsterdam rarely freeze. Besides, I'm sure Dutch skaters have practice rinks, don't you think? Take some time away from North Korean propaganda and #FakeNews and report a few facts, why don't you? pic.twitter.com/XhePtoCn2B — Toney Brooks Media (@ToneyBrooks) February 12, 2018

Rush Hour in the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/RRpDBV9pDX — DirkJanMoedt (@moedtdj) February 11, 2018

Saudia Arabian athletes training for bobsleds. pic.twitter.com/lVZRD3tEFS — Karen Hale (@zuiderelle) February 12, 2018

Rush hour in Mexico pic.twitter.com/7URhRH95af — Juan Estornudo 🤧 (@JuanEscorbuto) February 12, 2018

The typical shoes dutch wear while going to work.. @katiecouric pic.twitter.com/auAjgkkZ51 — tkik (@tkik) February 13, 2018

Off course, our Dutch neighbours do skate on the canals continuously, in the same way as we, Belgians, are blue, live in mushrooms and our prime minister wears red trousers. pic.twitter.com/V7EfM9bTGz — Pieter Van den Nest (@Krit_isch) February 13, 2018

Katie’s Netherlands-related faux pax is not the worst thing that was said during the Opening Ceremony. That belongs to Joshua Cooper Ramo, 49, an analysis who stuck his foot in his mouth when speaking about the Koreans. “Every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation,” Joshua, who the Washington Post says is the co-CEO of former secretary of state Henry Kissinger’s consulting firm as well as a board member of Starbucks and FedEx, said.

That’s not true…at all. Japan ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945, a period that was marked by “executions, forced labor, systemic rape of so called ‘comfort women’ ” and other atrocities, according to Deadspin. Japan and South Korea haven’t fully reconciled over the occupation and saying that the Koreans look up to Japan as an “example” is far worse than saying the Dutch skate to work. Both are pretty dumb, though.

