Travis Scott Celebrates Birth Of First Baby With Kylie Jenner: See His Proud Papa Tweets

Travis Scott is one proud papa! He sent out the cutest tweet to celebrate the arrival of his new daughter!

While Travis Scott was on tour and out of town throughout a majority of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, it seems through Kylie’s montage for her daughter that they definitely made time for each other behind the scenes! Now, since Kylie has publicly announced the birth of her daughter on Feb. 1, Travis took to Twitter to reveal his excitement. In a tweet on Feb. 4, just minutes after Kylie shared the news on her Instagram, Travis wrote, “2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!” Looks like his daughter is going to be a daddy’s girl!

La Flame added in another tweet, “May I supply the rage on this next album. My conscience is on fright night at six flags,” meaning he plans to drop new music very soon! In the video montage Kylie shared when she made her announcement, Travis was seen loving on her throughout the entire pregnancy. The two met up late at night on several occasions, to escape the paps swarming around Kylie’s home, and also Travis attended a number of ultrasounds and was sitting at Kylie’s bedside during the birth on Feb. 1. We can’t imagine how excited these two are, especially Kylie, whose friend Anastasia Karanikolaou revealed she wanted to be pregnant since she was 15! In a sweet moment in the video montage, Kylie also shares her ultrasound with Travis’s mom who is absolutely over-the-moon about having a grandchild.

Travis was set to perform for Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis and Las Vegas, but cancelled his pre-show performance last minute. While TMZ revealed that Trav had to cancel due to weather and “logistical reasons,” we can assume the logistics included the birth of his daughter! Sounds like these two will be enjoying a peaceful night at home with their baby girl.

