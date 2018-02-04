Justin Timberlake: Teen Caught On Phone During Super Bowl Halftime Show Turns Into Ultimate Meme

If you were watching Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance, then you couldn’t miss the viral moment when a young JT fan made him stop for a selfie!

Justin Timberlake made an effort to get the fans involved during his halftime performance at the Super Bowl! As he ventured into the stands of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a young boy danced along with JT and made the star pause for a selfie. While Justin was singing “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” the young fan took his time grabbing a pic with JT and then, as JT continued to sing around him, the tween was caught on camera posting the photo to his social media… and/or googling “Who Is Justin Timberlake?” Of course, because the internet is amazing, there have been so many memes created of the viral moment!

The always-hysterical @TheFatJewish was to early to the meme-game, posting a picture of the young, nameless sensation looking down at his phone while JT continued his performance. Next to the photo is a screen shot of a Google search, looking up “Who Is Justing Timberlake,” with the caption, “He knew none of the f***ing words. None.” Another funny, meme-geneating account, @fuckjerry, shared a picture of the tween looking down at his phone, with the words, “*posting to snapchat* ‘Don’t know who I just took a picture with but my mom is going nuts.'” LOL! We’re not going to lie, the tween did look a little underwhelmed when Justin approached him in the first place!

Good Morning America obtained the viral selfie, and it looks like the now-famous tween is going to be the coolest kid in school tomorrow! JT even pointed right into his camera as the brace-face teen smiled with the international superstar. Does he know how lucky he is?!

Best part of the #SuperBowl & #HalftimeShow is the kid who really had no clue who Justin Timberlake is… pic.twitter.com/spmkjsHivZ — Samantha Michelle (@sbazzini8) February 5, 2018

