Kylie Has Picked A Baby Name & Twitter Has Some Wild Guesses: Katy, Love & More

Kylie Jenner’s reportedly chosen a name for her unborn baby and fans can’t help but weigh in on what names THEY like best! See the creative ideas here & prepare to LOL!

While Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, decided to finalize their newborn baby’s name after she was already born, Kylie Jenner, 20, has reportedly already settled on a moniker. Kylie isn’t due to give birth until later this month, but apparently choosing a name was high on her priority list. The bad news? We still have no idea what it actually is! But while we wait out an official announcement — and her official pregnancy announcement while we’re at it — at least we have some hilarious fan ideas to mull over. Click here to see Kylie’s dating history in pics.

“[Kylie] very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” a source for People magazine told the publication earlier this week. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life.” The source also revealed that Kylie “has a baby name” picked out, however, “She is not selling baby pictures.” The mag claims the makeup mogul is expecting a baby daughter with Travis Scott, 25, and that her nursery is painted “pink, pink, pink!” But seeing that Kylie has yet to even comment on her pregnancy publicly, we can’t expect to find out her child’s name OR see any photos any time soon.

In the meantime though, it doesn’t hurt to speculate what she named her baby! Taking to Twitter, fans guessed outrageous monikers such as “Beverly Hills” and “Lip Kit,” as well as more reasonable ones like “Katy.” “If the rumours are true and it’s a girl- then the perfect baby name would be Katy,” one Twitter user said on Feb. 1. “Bothe kylie and travis initials (K&T) and in keeping with the “K” theme…” One fan hilariously even guessed that Kylie would simply name the girl after herself. “Chick loves herself,” the fan wrote.

If the rumours are true and it’s a girl- then the perfect baby name would be Katy. Bothe kylie and travis initials (K&T) and in keeping with the “K” theme… — Sarah ™ (@Sarah_S99S) February 2, 2018

I'm guessing….. Kylie 😂

Chick loves herself 😂 — Selena Davila (@SelDavila63) February 2, 2018

If Kylie Jenner has a baby girl I hope her name will be Beverly Hills — vss 🎇 (@silvervss) January 22, 2018

The name for your baby should be king Kylie @KylieJenner — jackiejarero (@jackiejarero) January 23, 2018

i’m calling it, @KylieJenner ‘s baby’s name is going to be lip kit jenner — kailee (@justkailee_) January 23, 2018

Kylie Jenner's baby's last name is gonna be Webster bc she won't want it to be famous/found — djvcard (@allibatt1) February 1, 2018

petition to name kylie jenner’s baby, klamydia — Krystn (@krystnola) January 28, 2018

No matter the name though, Kylie is apparently in no rush to get back out in public. “Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth,” another People source explained. “She will take things as they come, but she’s excited to get back out there and have fun again.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what name do YOU think Kylie chose? Do you think she’ll announce the name any time soon?