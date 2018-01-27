Did Troye Sivan Get Caught Trashing A Fan’s Gift? See The Pics & Responses

Uh-oh! Pop star Troye Sivan was spied throwing away an adoring fan’s gift and his own fans are NOT happy! Here’s what they’re saying!

Troye Sivan just landed in a world of hurt! The gifted singer was spotted trashing some flowers from a fan! The images, which were first compiled by Pop Crave, show a fan eager to give a rose to the rising star. An image of their meeting and the gifting is also included. But sadly, so is an image of the 22-year-old crooner tossing the flower in the trash! Almost immediately after the images were shared, fans and critics alike voiced their disapproval of Troye’s behavior! Head here to see snaps from the music video for Troye’s track “My, My, My!”

“Troye Sivan really threw out flowers a fan gave him smh,” one fan wrote. “He couldn’t have done it in private at least?” Another critic wrote this: “I’d like to say Troye Sivan is over but he didn’t even start.” Harsh! Clearly some individuals out there are ready to drop Troye like a bad habit! However, just as many if not more fans have come to his defense.

“I can’t believe ‘fans’ think the angelic human called Troye Sivan would actually throw away some fresh flowers that a fan had given him,” a supporter wrote. “They were dead. These articles [are] making him seem like he is ungrateful for everything his fans do for him.”

The argument goes: The flowers have clearly wilted when they were trashed and Troye is wearing different clothes than we was when we received them. Although a time table is difficult to nail down, the buzz on Twitter is that he reportedly was about to board a plan, which doesn’t allow flowers. This all makes for a strong argument that Troye didn’t casually toss the flowers aside right after receiving them. So everyone, calm down!

Troye Sivan is receiving backlash after being caught throwing away gifts from fans. pic.twitter.com/FpCHsuBWkN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2018

me after seeing troye sivan throw away flowers that a fan gave him pic.twitter.com/zYNSwzl25J — matthew (@mxtthewt) January 27, 2018

troye sivan really threw out the flowers a fan gave him smh he couldn’t have done it in private at least lol — ‏ً (@cartierszn) January 27, 2018

1-800-Flowers making a delivery to Troye Sivan’s house pic.twitter.com/wSDuMQ6jtc — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) January 27, 2018

I'd like to say Troye Sivan is over but he didn't even started — Latination (@LatiNewsUpdate) January 27, 2018

remember when I used to like troye sivan well he’s over — ‏ً (@hoIybizzles) January 27, 2018

I thought @troyesivan did something really horrible, turns out he just threw out DEAD FLOWERS LIKE A NORMAL PERSON. I hate the internet pic.twitter.com/uYG0dCOkXE — Aisha (@ImSuchABanana) January 27, 2018

I can’t believe ‘fans’ think the angelic human called Troye Sivan would actually throw away some fresh flowers that a fan had given him. they were dead. these articles making him seem like he is ungrateful for everything his fans do for him. have you seen the recent interviews? pic.twitter.com/TxaniEDi7M — becca (@tracobsprincess) January 27, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Do fans have a right to be mad at Troye? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!