Barbra Streisand Called Out For ’Salty’ Face During Oprah’s Empowering Globes Speech

Now this is just mean! Some people care calling out Barbra Streisand for having a salty expression during Oprah’s incredible Golden Globes speech. We’ve got the tweets.

Oprah Winfrey, 63, had the entire audience both inside the Beverly Hilton and at home in the palm of her hand with her incredibly powerful and moving speech after accepting the Cecil B. De Mille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. It was a long and inspiring address that touched on racism, sexism, the#metoo and Time’s Up movements and her great hope for the future. The cameras did multiple audience cutaways showing stars on the verge of tears, incredibly moved by Oprah’s speech. Yet people are getting all twisty over the fact that in one cutaway, legendary singer/actress Barbara Streisand, 75, appeared “salty.” Wait, WHAT?

C’mon, Babs is a show business trailblazer just like Oprah so there’s no way she wasn’t on board with the media mogul’s super inspiring and motivating message. Unfortunately her facial expression when the camera cut to her was one looking like she smelled something bad, with her nose scrunched and a look of distaste on her face. Was she sucking on a lemon drop? Was her “deep in thought face” just one that didn’t translate well onto the screen? Either way fans had a field day with it. See Golden Globes show moments in pics, here.

Some thought that she had a “who farted?” look on her face, while others thought she was being salty. NEWS FLASH, it was none of those as she was SEATED at Oprah’s table and next to the Mighty O’s longtime companion Stedman Graham , 66, during her powerful speech. Barbra was simply listening intently, but unfortunately her face gave an expression that appeared otherwise. Barbra later got a standing ovation when she came out to announce Best Picture, noting that it has been over 30 years since she was named Best Director at the GG’s and no women have taken home that honor since and that it was unacceptable. She lauded how there are too many talented female directors out there who deserve recognition so she totally disproved having any animosity about Oprah’s message

Here are some of the mean and confused tweets:

Is Barbra Streisand salty or is she just suckin' on a wine gum? #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/UUSO3uqEq0 — Tay Ewart (@TayEwart) January 8, 2018

lmao at Barbra Streisand's reaction to Oprah'a speech #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8P4kPKbNWx — x i c o (@ziam0d) January 8, 2018

Barbra Streisand trying to figure out who farted #itwasjamesbrolin pic.twitter.com/8xhxostdUy — Molly J RN (@theBSinBSN) January 8, 2018

I'm gonna need every angle of James Brolin Barbra Streisand and Stedman thanks pic.twitter.com/wOqxnUxtNs — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 8, 2018

Barbra Streisand every time someone, who is not Barbra Streisand, wins an award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q7sdKGwNBg — Joe Fitrzyk 🎃 (@JoeFitrzyk) January 8, 2018

