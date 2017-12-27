Did Kylie Jenner Already Give Birth? Fans Have New Theory That Her Baby Has Already Arrived

Wait a minute… Is Kylie Jenner’s baby out in the world and most likely a business owner already? — That’s what some fans are saying, and THIS theory will blow your mind!

Have we all been punk’d? — Fans believe that Kylie Jenner, 20, already had her baby, despite her not even confirming an actual pregnancy. A new fan theory has emerged on Twitter, and it’s not too far-fetched. Twitter users believe Kylie already gave birth and is skipping a pregnancy reveal all together and going straight for the baby reveal. Why? — Well, fans think since Khloe Kardashian, 33, just confirmed she is pregnant and six months along, that Kylie already had to have given birth since her pregnancy was reported before Khloe’s. See what fans had to say, below.

Although the internet is convinced Kylie had her baby, which has been reported is a girl, the cosmetics businesswoman has yet to unveil the truth. Kylie has not made one public appearance since the news of her pregnancy broke in September 2017. And, she’s significantly cut down her social media use; which is when you know sh-t’s real. She did, however, make a surprise appearance at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party. Kylie posed for photos with Khloe Kardashian, 33, in the family’s signature black and white photo booth. However, the photos were from the chest-up; a move Kylie’s been pulling since the baby news broke.

Right now, little is known about her apparent pregnancy. Fans believe she’s having a girl because she’s been posting a slew of pink objects throughout the months. As for the due date? — Well, some fans believe she had the baby, and some fans believe she’s due around the same time Khloe is, which is sometime in March 2018. Kylie’s assumed baby daddy, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, has yet to address the baby reports, either. He seemingly missed the family’s annual bash on December 24, as he was not seen in any photos.

Omg what if Kylie Jenner already gave birth since Khole is 6 months . — X (@MYSTERIOUSSAINT) December 26, 2017

y'all, Kylie already had that baby. It's time to accept what you know in your heart to be true: Kylie Jenner's baby is now out in the world making more money than you will ever see in your life. — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) December 26, 2017

Khloe is 6 months pregnant and she JUST announced it finally!! Kylie probs already had the baby at this point 🙄 — Lexi Kluth (@LexiKluth) December 26, 2017

I THINK THE @KylieJenner REVEAL IS THAT SHE ALREADY HAD THE BABY — Jenny Richard (@jwool94) December 25, 2017

my theory: kylie already had the baby and is gonna drop the news in a few days… — zacari (@Zacharieok) December 26, 2017

WHAT IF KYLIE HAS ALREADY HAD THE BABY pic.twitter.com/OMMcGEQ29B — Gabrielle (@prielleprielle) December 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie already gave birth?