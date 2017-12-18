Steph Curry & Diddy Want To Buy The Carolina Panthers & Sports Fans Are Shook

Let’s make this happen! Steph Curry and Diddy nearly broke the internet when they revealed they’re very interested in buying the Carolina Panthers, after the owner revealed his plans to put the team up for sale.

Will Steph Curry, 29, and Diddy, 48, team up and buy the Carolina Panthers? They definitely want to! The NFL team’s owner, Jerry Richardson, 81, revealed in a letter on Dec. 17 that he will put the team up for sale at the end of the NFL season. The NBA player and music mogul immediately put their names in the mix as the possible new owners — on Twitter at least. “I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” Diddy tweeted. He also added, “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history.” Stephen retweeted Diddy and wrote, “I want in!” Fans are all about this. See their tweets below.

The team owner’s plan to sell the Carolina Panthers comes just days after Sports Illustrated published a report claiming that Jerry was under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct. Both Diddy and Steph are huge fans of the team. Steph grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, because his father, Dell Curry, played basketball for the Charlotte Hornets. Diddy wore a Panthers jersey when he performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Panthers and New England Patriots in 2004.

Diddy also posted an Instagram video expressing his hopes of buying the Carolina Panthers. “I need to send a message to everybody in the beautiful state of North Carolina,” he said. “I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine. I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running as next year’s starting quarterback. Competition, baby. It’s just competition. But also, I will have the best halftime show, the best selection of music, and we will win the Super Bowl.”

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

now @StephenCurry30 wants in on buying the Panthers. That is logical and I can stand behind that — sdb (@syd_delissa) December 18, 2017

Yesss!!! NC welcomes you and @StephenCurry30 This is about to be EPIC!!!! ♥️♥️♥️💰💰💰💰 — Monica (@monicaratzlaff) December 18, 2017

@Diddy & @StephenCurry30 need to gone head & buy the panthers — BIG TRひZIE (@TruzieTruuBaby) December 18, 2017

