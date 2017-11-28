Grammys: Lorde Is The Only Female Nominated For ‘Album Of The Year’ & Fans Are Stoked

Lorde continues to prevail, snagging the only female nomination for ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2018 Grammys, and her fans are pumped! Check out their excited reactions!

Who run the world? — Lorde, 21, is taking the 2018 Grammys by storm, having been the only female artist to be nominated for Album of the Year! The singer is up for the coveted award next to JAY-Z [4:44], Childish Gambino [Awaken My Love!], Kendrick Lamar [Damn], and Bruno Mars, [24K Magic]. As soon as the full list of nominees dropped this morning, her fans went wild on social media with proud messages. Some fans ruled her the “Queen of the Grammys,” while others praised her for being the only female in the running for AOTY. Fifth Harmony‘s, Lauren Jauregui, 21, even gave Lorde a sweet shoutout on Twitter, calling her and the other female nominees in other categories “inspiring.” Check out more fan reactions below!

And, speaking of women nominees, SZA, 28, is the 2018 Grammys most-nominated female with five nods. As for the other nominees — JAY-Z, 47, leads the pack entirely with eight nods — including AOTY, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Album — with Kendrick Lamar, 30, not far behind [seven nods], as well as Bruno Mars, 32, [six nods]. It was also a good day for Khalid, 19, Childish Gambino, 34, and producer No I.D., 46, who all scored five nominations.

As you may know, with Grammy noms, comes Grammy snubs, and we’ve got you covered. Some fans were disappointed to hear that Taylor Swift, 27, Ed Sheeran, 26, Selena Gomez, 25, and Harry Styles, 23 were all snubbed from the nominations list.

Who will take home music’s biggest awards? — You’ll find out when the 2018 Grammy Awards air live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Sunday, Jan. 28!

So many beautiful talented women/friends of mine are nominated & ughh it's so amazing to see @alessiacara @sza @lorde @imjmichaels #Kehlani!!!! thrive! I'm so inspired by each of you & my heart is filled with pride & joy that you're all being acknowledged for the talents you are — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 28, 2017

When Lorde wins album of the year>>>> — Tyree Harris (@TheTyreeHarris) November 28, 2017

LORDE BETTER WIN ALBUM OF THE YEAR — will (@moonlightmalibu) November 28, 2017

MY GIRL LORDE IS TAKING THAT ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY — syd 🧞‍♂️ (@Sydiecent) November 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think will take home the Grammy for “Album of the Year”?