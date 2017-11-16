Blake Shelton turned out to be the most controversial choice ever for People’s Sexiest Man Alive title! Even he knows that there’s tons of haters out there and is trolling them by reading their mean tweets.

Poor Blake Shelton! The 41-year-old has been tasting some major haterade ever since People magazine named him their 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. Even though his gorgeous girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, is totally on board with the publication’s choice, many readers were baffled by the country crooner’s selection. The outcry on Twitter was intense yet hilarious, and the Blakester decided to make the best of it by reading off some of the meanest tweets about him. The singer thankfully has a great sense of humor, and posted a video to his Instagram on Nov. 16 where he read off his favorite hateful messages, captioned “Thank y’all for the supportive words! #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful”

“I’m wallowing…celebrating my People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive honor that’s been bestowed upon me. I wanted to look at social media and see what’s being said out there by my supportive people,” he began the video clip shot backstage at a taping of Ellen, adding “I just wanted to read you my favorite mean posts.”

“Woke up this morning to the news that Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the sexy plague of 2017 overnight. You will be missed,” was the first one he read off and kudos to the author because that tweet is AMAZING! “Woke up and saw Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. Did a bunch of celebrities die or something last night?” was another that he shared with a slight grin on his face. See more pics of Blake, here.

Other gems included, “Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list off the side effects at the end while you watch him build a birdhouse,” and “Blake Shelton isn’t even the sexiest man at this Waffle House.” OUCH! People can be really mean. “Here’s my favorite from Jonas,” he ended the video, reading “We may be living in a time of division and strife, but at least People magazine has united us in our certainty that Blake Shelton is NOT the Sexiest Man Alive.” Womp womp. At least Blake has the joking spirit to troll himself with the mean tweets. He gets it you guys, he’s not feeling the SMA love like most honorees do.

His fans cheered on his Instagram video, assuring him he’s worthy. “Forget those haters!!! You deserve the honor! Not only are you good-looking, you have a great personality!” one commenter wrote, while another said “You are beautiful on the inside and out!! You make me laugh all the time.” Aww, see Blake, you ARE the SMA to your fans!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with People‘s choice of Blake as the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive?