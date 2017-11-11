Rebel Wilson’s Bombshell Charges: Alleges Male Star Asked Her To ‘Stick Finger In His A**’

Add Rebel Wilson to the list of women subjected to degrading sexual harassment. She revealed her own experiences, claiming a ‘powerful’ star ‘threatened’ her after she refused to pleasure him anally!

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas,” Rebel Wilson, 37, said on Nov. 11, kicking off a series of tweets that detailed her own sexual harassment experience. “[It’s] so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.”

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**,” Rebel added. “All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”

If that experience wasn’t harrowing enough, Rebel claimed that she was later “threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.”

Well, as the cases of Harvey Weinstein, 65, Brett Ratner, 48, James Toback, 72, Louis CK, 50, and more prove, graphic allegations of sexual assault don’t always result in swift justice. That is a grim reality that Rebel knows all too well. “To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level,” she tweeted.

In addition to this experience, Rebel shared how she had a “hotel room encounter” with a “top director.” While she and this unnamed director were supposed to talk comedy, his wife “called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses.” Rebel managed to get out of there, but coming so close to an ugly situation taught her a valuable lesson – one she was sharing with the world.

