CMA Awards Mistake Brett Young For Brett Eldredge & The Fans Are NOT Having It

Uh-oh. That’s the wrong Brett! When the Country Music Association Awards tried to honor Brett Young, the show put the camera on…Brett Young! Oh, fans were quite upset over this goof up!

You had one job, camera guy. ONE JOB. Sadly, it’s as if all country music stars look alike (they don’t) because one poor CMA Awards camera operator mixed up Brett Young, 36, for Brett Eldredge. During the Nov. 8 event, it was time to hand out the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. Along with the other nominees – Lauren Alaina, Like Combs, Jon Pardi and Old Dominion – the camera focused on Brett Young….or it should have. Instead, it showed Mr. Eldredge (who actually won the New Artist award back in 2014.) Whoops!

“The awkward moment [when] the CMAs show Brett Eldridge instead of Brett Young,” one eagle-eyed viewer noted. Others were pretty flabbergasted that the awards show made such a colossal screw-up. Sure, it wasn’t as bad as naming the wrong Oscar winner for best picture. However, on country music’s biggest night, it’s the show’s job to get their Bretts straight. What if Brett Farve, Bret Hart, and Brett Butler were all in the audience? What then?

Sadly, this screw-up was the most camera time that Brett got during this segment. Jon Pardi wound up winning the New Artist award. So, that’s another way to tell these two Bretts apart. Brett Eldredge won the best New Artist award whereas Brett Young (while still a celebrated and amazing young talent) did not.

When the camera at the CMA's is supposed to hover over Brett Young for a nomination and it hovers over Brett Edlredge for a little too long… — Lisa Zimmer (@LisaAZimmer) November 9, 2017

Lets take a minute to bash the CMA’s for showing @bretteldredge face instead of @BrettYoungMusic face during the New Artist of the year announcement lol #youhadonejob – Brett Eldredge needs more recognition but hes already won that award lol — Shaina Rae 🎵 (@srj2386) November 9, 2017

CMA Awards: FYI, Brett Young and Brett Eldredge are not the same people. Tell your camera guys 😂 — Kaley M (@softballstrong3) November 9, 2017

CMA CAMERA MAN HOW DO U CONFUSE BRETT YOUNG WITH BRETT ELDRIDGE?????? U HAD ONE JOB — Shannon Gallagher (@shangallagher29) November 9, 2017

Brett young sure does look a lot like Brett Eldridge… pic.twitter.com/Mj3c8UOD1P — Ryan Cassidy (@Gump_Em_Out) November 9, 2017

The awkward moment the cmas show Brett Eldridge instead of Brett Young — Brooke Cortese (@brooke_lynn23) November 9, 2017

Though, the most explosive Twitter clap-back coming out of the 2017 CMAs may not be from fans upset over the Brett mix-up, but from the president of the United States. Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley fought back against the show organizers demanding that the CMAs be “politics free” by reworking Carrie’s classic song “Before He Cheats” into a version about Donald Trump’s twitter habits: “Before He Tweets.”

What do you think about the CMAs screwing up the Bretts, HollywoodLifers?