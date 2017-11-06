Sean Diddy Combs Changes His Name To ‘Brother Love’ & The Twitter Reaction Is Priceless

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has changed his name again, and Twitter has exploded in laughter over the new choice. Well, you can’t say he’s not full of ‘love!’

Diddy, 48, will be henceforth known as “Love a.k.a. Brother Love,” and no, this is not fake news. “I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat,” he announced on Twitter Nov. 4.

“Hey yo what’s up y’all. I have some very, very serious news. I’ve been praying on this and I decided — I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people — like yo, I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before, I’m something different,” the rapper explains in a video recorded on his 48th birthday. “So my new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy — any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love. OK it’s my birthday, I feel good. God is the greatest, I give all glory. And I thank my mommy and daddy.” Wait, he left out P. Diddy! So can we still call him that? Anyway, watch the video below!

Naturally, Twitter quickly took this new development and ran with it. “Diddy has truly inspired me this Monday AM. From now on please call me Lil Dijon Lovr. Thanks friends. Peace,” one fan joked. “I’m sorry, the old P Diddy can’t come to the phone right now. Why?? Oh, because he’s dead,” another tweeted. Yess! See more pics of Diddy Love here.

Check out the best reactions to Diddy’s name change:

🔘P Diddy changing his name to Brother Love. 🔘Kendall Jenner repping the NWO. 🔘The Rock maybe running for President. 2017 is WILD. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 4, 2017

Sean Diddy Combs decided to change his name again Brother Love Vince Mcmahon's reaction 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/K7h7IZyHAj — Mr. Redcap 🇺🇸 (@Ghastly_Grinner) November 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the original Brother Love — WWE personality Bruce Prichard — has weighed in:

Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) November 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Diddy’s new name?