Britney Spears, Lady Gaga & More React To Texas Shooting — Killing 26: ‘My Heart Hurts’

The church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas claimed 26 lives and shook communities far and wide to the core. Now, celebs are responding to the horrific act.

In the hours since Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the First Baptist Church Sutherland Springs, Texas ultimately killing 26 and injuring as many as 16, celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond have taken to social media to share their heartbreak at the tragic loss. Additionally several politicians have paused to show their support for the Lone Star State following the shocking attack. “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene,” President Donald Trump, 71, tweeted during his travels abroad. “I monitoring the situation from Japan.” Head here to take a look at more photos from Sutherland Springs.

For many, their posts were about sharing their disbelief and sadness. “My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas,” Britney Spears, 35, wrote. “My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community.” “I am absolutely heartbroken over the shooting today in Sutherland Springs Texas,” Reese Witherspoon, 41, wrote along with an image of a traditional church steeple. “God bless you Texas,” country music star Brad Paisley, 45, wrote.

For others, the shooting prompted them to share their outrage at lack of gun control in the U.S. that some argue leads to these types of tragedies on a regular basis. “Prayers for San Antonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones,” Lady Gaga, 31, wrote. “I’ll also pray for Gun Control.” “No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America,” comedian Sarah Silverman, 46, said. “Please let’s come together. When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer because of the lessons learned. But one mass shooting after another…nothing.”

My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas 💔 My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community 🙏 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 5, 2017

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer bc of the lessons learned. But 1 mass shooting after another…nothing. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop. — bob saget (@bobsaget) November 5, 2017

Americans again murdered in a place of worship. Jill and I send our prayers to Sutherland Springs. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2017

God bless you Texas. #texasstrong — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 5, 2017

May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, share you own thoughts and reactions to the tragedy in the comments section below.