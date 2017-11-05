Tweet

Britney Spears, Lady Gaga & More React To Texas Shooting — Killing 26: ‘My Heart Hurts’

REX/Shutterstock
Sutherland Springs Shooting. Texas state troopers erect a barricade to control traffic near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside of the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than 20 peopleShooting, Sutherland Springs, USA - 05 Nov 2017
People gather outside the Sutherland Springs Community Building near the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, USA, 05 November 2017. Reports indicate that a single gunman entered the church and started shooting and was now dead along with reportedly more than 20 victims.Mass shooting in Texas, Sutherland Springs, USA - 05 Nov 2017
Sutherland Springs Shooting. Members of the FBI walk next to the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, in Sutherland Springs, TexasShooting, Sutherland Springs, USA - 05 Nov 2017
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, USA, 05 November 2017. Reports indicate that a single gunman entered the church and started shooting and was now dead along with reportedly more than 20 victims.Mass shooting in Texas, Sutherland Springs, USA - 05 Nov 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.

The church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas claimed 26 lives and shook communities far and wide to the core. Now, celebs are responding to the horrific act.

In the hours since Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the First Baptist Church Sutherland Springs, Texas ultimately killing 26 and injuring as many as 16, celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond have taken to social media to share their heartbreak at the tragic loss. Additionally several politicians have paused to show their support for the Lone Star State following the shocking attack. “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene,” President Donald Trump, 71, tweeted during his travels abroad. “I monitoring the situation from Japan.” Head here to take a look at more photos from Sutherland Springs.

For many, their posts were about sharing their disbelief and sadness. “My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas,” Britney Spears, 35, wrote. “My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community.” “I am absolutely heartbroken over the shooting today in Sutherland Springs Texas,” Reese Witherspoon, 41, wrote along with an image of a traditional church steeple. “God bless you Texas,” country music star Brad Paisley, 45, wrote.

For others, the shooting prompted them to share their outrage at lack of gun control in the U.S. that some argue leads to these types of tragedies on a regular basis. “Prayers for San Antonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones,” Lady Gaga, 31, wrote. “I’ll also pray for Gun Control.” “No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America,” comedian Sarah Silverman, 46, said. “Please let’s come together. When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer because of the lessons learned. But one mass shooting after another…nothing.”

HollywoodLifers, share you own thoughts and reactions to the tragedy in the comments section below.