Elizabeth Banks, Brad Paisley & More Stars Celebrate Houston Astros World Series Win

In a total whipping, the Houston Astros took game seven and the World Series title on Nov. 1. We’ve got celebrity reaction from Elizabeth Banks, Brad Paisley and more congratulating them on their win over the beloved LA Dodgers.

Whew, what a journey! The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros has been one for the ages, needing the full seven games to decide a winner. The boys in blue managed to tie up the series 3-3 on Oct. 31 with a 3-1 home win, forcing the one last decisive game. The Astros wanted to take home their very first MLB Championship title, but the Dodgers wanted it just as much, not having won a World Series since 1988. In a dramatic game on Nov. 1, the Astros became World Champions, taking the World series with a final crushing score of 5-1. While so many celebrities are Dodgers fans, even they had to concede that Houston put up a heroic fight, and we’ve got their congratulatory tweets.

The teams were coming off one of the most exhausting and brutal World Series battles ever, as game 5 was a marathon 10 inning slugfest that lasted over five hours. After many back and forth leads, in the end the Astros came out on top 13-12. They took game three at home 5-3, but the Dodgers came roaring back with a 6-2 win in game 4 at Minute Maid Park. The action then shifted back to LA for the final games of the series. See celebrity fans of the LA Dodgers, here.

The teams looked so evenly matched when the series left LA after the first two games. The Dodgers took game one 3-1 with mighty Clayton Kershaw on the mound. The second game was a rollercoaster back and fourth that went into 11 innings of play in over four hours. In the end, it was a heartbreaking home loss for the blue crew, who went down 7-6 to the Astros, in what became the Houston’s first ever win in a World Series game. It was a pretty good indication that neither team was going to sweep the series, but who thought it would end up being so close?

Celebs took to Twitter to congratulate the Astros on their first ever World Series title:

Great season, @Dodgers. Big ones to come. Congrats to the great and deserving city of Houston on history made. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 2, 2017

Congratulations to all my friends in Houston — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 2, 2017

Hell of a series. One for the ages. 'Twas a great season for the Dodgers. Sending congrats to the Astros & the city of Houston. #WorldSeries — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) November 2, 2017

Houston is as resilient as they come!! Congrats @astros on making history!! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXAVLC1Kvm — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 2, 2017

Congratulations Houston Astros on Winning The 2017 World Series! You Earned It🏆 #Houstonstrong #Worldseries #Astros — Mr. T (@MrT) November 2, 2017

