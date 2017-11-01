#NYCStrong! In the wake of the horrific truck attack in lower Manhattan that killed eight, the city’s sports teams and top public figures are vowing to not let the terrorist attack get the city down.

Following the devastating terrorist attack in New York on Oct. 31, where a 29-year-old terror suspect mowed down bikers and pedestrians with a truck, citizens of the city as well as its top sports teams are vowing to stay strong. Shortly after the mid-afternoon attack that left eight people dead and nine injured in Lower Manhattan, #NYCStrong began trending on Twitter and soon became number one topic in the U.S. Of course New Yorkers — from sports teams to the city’s most famous residents — took to the site to share their thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy, as well as to remind everyone to not be afraid in the wake of such senseless violence.

Later in the evening, many of the city’s most iconic landmarks lit up in red, white and blue showing off the patriotic colors of the American flag. The top of the Empire State building glowed with them, as did the antenna on the Freedom Tower. Sadly, the attack occurred not far from Ground Zero of the 2001 World Trade Center attack, so it was a sobering reminder to New Yorkers that the city is still a terrorist target. See pics from the Lower Manhattan truck attack, here.

Even though they were on the road, The NHL’s New York Rangers dedicated their 6-4 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights to their hometown. “We were trying to play for the whole city,” center Mika Zibanejad said after the game. Teaammate Mats Zuccarello added. “We wanted to give everyone a good feeling.” Ahead of the away game they had a moment of silence where the arena darkened so everyone could reflect on the the victims & families affected by the tragic event.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims & families affected by the tragic events that took place today. #TogetherWeAreNYC #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/qUxCCJMhM8 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 31, 2017

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis sent his thoughts out via Twitter. His team also made sure to tweet a message of support for the families and victims.

Praying for everyone affected by the tragedy in Lower Manhattan today. #NYCStrong 🙏🏼 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) November 1, 2017

Tonight, our thoughts are with those who lost their lives & loved ones to this terrible tragedy. #NYCstrong today & every day pic.twitter.com/5Lu1UyAM2O — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 1, 2017

Governor Andew Cuomo added his thoughts that terror will not divide the city.

New York is an international symbol of freedom and democracy, and we will not be deterred. #NYCstrong pic.twitter.com/2antds3185 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2017

New York's resilience is stronger than a cowardly act of terror. Thinking of the victims, their families, & the responders who saved lives. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts to New Yorkers to stay strong in wake of the truck terror attack