‘Teen Mom’ Feud: Briana DeJesus Slams New BF Javi’s Ex-Wife Kailyn: We Were ‘Never Friends’

Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend, and his ex-wife and baby mama, Kailyn Lowry, are duking it out. Briana reportedly tore into Kail after fans bashed her for dating Javi.

Fans of Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, 25, are not thrilled that her co-star Briana DeJesus, 23, is dating her ex-husband and baby daddy Javi Marroquin. But looks like Briana honestly couldn’t care less. After fans took to Twitter to attack her for dating the ex of a cast mate and “friend” she got plastic surgery with, Briana hopped on to defend herself and set the record straight. “One woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure,” Briana tweeted (then deleted), according to RadarOnline.com. “We aren’t friends,” she continued, in another deleted tweet. “Never were. Just cause Dr. Miami scheduled us to do it together doesn’t mean anything lol.” Click here to see pics of Kailyn.

Briana recently bashed co-star Leah Messer for ignoring her at the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion to hang with Kail and Chelsea Houska instead. Briana defended Jenelle Evans, who had reportedly attacked Kail via text after she commented on child abuse allegations made against her. “[Jenelle] was the only one who wasn’t acting like her s**t ain’t stink,” Briana tweeted. “Plus she was the only one who wasn’t acting fake and choosing sides. “She has never done anything shady to me for me not to like her,” Briana continued. “She’s cool alongside David [Eason]… they welcomed me with open arms. The others had a guard up and it’s understandable because their loyalty sided with their friends, but it’s still fake to choose sides.”

“Pay no attention to those who try to bring you down,” Leah tweeted after Briana spoke out. “They’re envious of where you are and how well you’re doing. Align yourself with those who support you and lift you higher. Don’t let the behavior of anyone distract you from being the best version of you.” She then posted a meme that said, “Whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you.” Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this whole feud? Let us know below!