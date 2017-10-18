Twitter Destroys Mia Khalifa For Mocking Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Ankle Injury

If Mia Khalifa was trying to promote her new sports talk show with some ‘color commentary’ during tonight’s NBA game, well, she definitely succeeded — just not in a good way. The ex porn star was seriously trolled after making an awkward joke about Gordon Hayward’s nasty ankle injury.

Twitter erupted into a string of horrified tweets after the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers game lead to one of the nastiest ankle injuries we’ve ever seen. However, not every tweet was focused specifically on the gruesome bend in Gordon Hayward‘s leg. Well, it was hard to be when Mia Khalifa, 24, tweeted this: “I feel like Gordon Hayward was the sacrificial lamb to unite Boston and Cleveland for a minute before a civil war broke out.” Many users switched gears from freaking over Gordon to destroying the ex porn star over what they deemed a very inappropriate tweet.

Among the many people who clapped back at Mia on Gordon’s behalf was Anna Horford, sister of Celtics star Al Horford. “You dumb b**ch,” she wrote. Ouch! Her attitude seemed to be the general consensus among most fans. “WAY too soon…,” one wrote in response to Mia’s tweet. “I feel like Mia Khalifa was the sacrificial lamb to unite sports & porn, except when it comes to sports people only remember her for porn👀,” another wrote. Click here to see Mia’s feuds.

Mia, who is currently promoting a new sports talk show with Gilbert Arenas, came back with a (sort of) apology. “If you wanna read it like that. I in no way implied it was a good thing. Was just touching to see Lebron [James] go over to him when he went down,” she tweeted in response to one user bashing her. “This was not meant to poke fun at Gordon’s injury. Was just color commenting on the touching sight of Lebron embracing him when he went down,” she said in another tweet.

I feel like Gordon Hayward was the sacrificial lamb to unite Boston and Cleveland for a minute before a civil war broke out — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 18, 2017

If you wanna read it like that. I in no way implied it was a good thing. Was just touching to see Lebron go over to him when he went down. https://t.co/mXhMfXjXIc — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 18, 2017

This was not meant to poke fun at Gordon's injury. Was just color commenting on the touching sight of Lebron embracing him when he went down https://t.co/Au5PbG9AWE — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 18, 2017

new word choice next time:

“Unfortunate injury. Prayers for Gordon Hayward. Cavs & Celtics unite in a show of sportsmanship & brotherhood.” — JZ (@zabalasway) October 18, 2017

WAY too soon… — rich antoniello (@richantoniello) October 18, 2017

I feel like Mia Khalifa was the sacrificial lamb to unite sports & porn, except when it comes to sports people only remember her for porn👀 — The Goon (@IllestGoonuKnow) October 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mia’s tweets about Gordon? Too soon? Let us know below!