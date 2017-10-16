Tweets

Gabrielle Union Slams Individuals Who Blame Victims In Sexual Assault Cases: ‘No One Asked For It’

Gabrielle Union
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.

Gabrielle took to Twitter on Oct. 15 to shine some light on preconceived ideas about victims of sexual abuse. Take a peek at her fiery thread!

Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, massive fall from power has reignited the debate over the circumstances that lead to sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, 41, wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in which she advises women to dress modestly and avoid flirting with men, as if that is the solution to an environment that enables sexually abhorrent behavior. Mayim has since been lambasted for her perspective by Emily Ratajkowski, 41, among others. Now Gabrielle Union, 41, is stepping forward to voice her outrage that some victims of rape and sexual violence are blamed afterward.

“In Hollywood meetings, in homes, hotel lobbies, restaurants, suites, private isolated office space is the norm. No one ‘asked for it!'” she wrote. “Sexual or physical violence, harassment, demeaning language is not the price for seeking or maintaining employment. Period. Reminder. I got raped at work at a Payless shore store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ “dress modestly” sh*t.” Clearly she is referencing Bialik’s op-ed. Head here for more pics of Gabrielle and her hubby Dwyane Wade, 35.

She went on to explain that, after her own horrific experience, one of her friends had actually hinted that she might also be responsible. “Though I was rape by a stranger who raped me at gunpoint after robbing the store, I was still asked by a female ‘friend’ what I had worn.” Absolutely heartbreaking. Here’s hoping this ongoing conversation brings about swift changes in how sexual harassment and sexual assault are dealt with in Hollywood and far beyond.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Gabrielle’s views on this difficult topic? Tell us your thoughts and reactions below.