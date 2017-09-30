Tweets

Donald Trump Slams San Juan Mayor As ‘Nasty’ & ‘Poor Leader’ After She Begs For Help

The desperate mayor of San Juan pleaded for more help to save the lives of Puerto Ricans yesterday, and now President Donald Trump tweeted from his golf course this morning that she’s a nasty woman and that Puerto Ricans need to take better care of themselves. Americans are outraged.

Donald Trump, 71, just called the mayor of San Juan a “nasty” woman for begging the federal government to send more aid. POTUS took to Twitter this morning, Sept. 30, while playing a round of golf to chastise San, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, 54, after she called him out in a press conference the day before. Cruz accused the federal government of “killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,” as Puerto Rico continues to suffer through the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria under Trump’s watch. “This is what we got last night: four pallets of water, three pallets of meals and 12 pallets of infant food — which I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek,” she added. “So I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

Trump, as always, didn’t take too kindly to hearing he wasn’t doing a great job. “The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he tweeted. “…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…….want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job,” he said in subsequent tweets. The commander-in-chief then went on to attack the media as well, as per usual.

Cruz came right back and slammed him with her own tweet, while at the same time taking the high road. “The goal is one: saving lives,” she tweeted along with pics of the horrific destruction in Puerto Rico. “This is the time to show our “true colors”. We cannot be distracted by anything else.” Others joined in to back up Cruz. “You can believe the words of the 3-star general & San Juan Mayor in Puerto Rico, or you can believe @realDonaldTrump who is playing golf,” tweeted Representative Ted Lieu. “Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico are American citizens who need our help. I stand with San Juan Mayor @CarmenYulinCruz,” tweet Senator Kamala HarrisCheck out his Twitter storm, and her response, below. Click here to see pics of celebs protesting Trump.

Here’s how to donate:

American Red Cross: donate directly to the Red Cross hurricane relief page and find volunteer opportunities.

United Way: donate to or volunteer with the Puerto Rican branch of UW, Fondos Unidos de Puerto Rico.

Hispanic Federation: visit their website and select “Hurricane Relief Effort” from the drop-down menu to donate money. The site lists a number of other ways to donate, including in person at Popular Community, and via text. Simply text UNIDOS, the amount of money you’re sending, and your name (like Unidos 100 Jane Doe).

Salvation Army: donate to The Salvation Army’s Americas & Caribbean Emergency Appeal here.

The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico: NY Governor Andrew Cuomo launched this foundation for volunteers and to collect donations. To find locations, click here. Additionally, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has established an effort to collect collect donations — To find locations, please click here.

