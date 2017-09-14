Nicki Minaj & Nas Fans Have Major Freak Out That The Pair Could Be A Couple: Hilarious Tweets

Seeing Nicki Minaj and Nas together at his bday party has their fans SHOOK. They’re freaking that they could be dating, and took to Twitter to share their excitement — and misery!

What better way to express yourself than with a well-timed gif? Nicki Minaj and Nas‘ fans are totally flipping out online after a video surfaced of Nicki, 34, giving the rapper a big hug at his 44th birthday party on September 13. Though they weren’t making out, or showing any affection besides the hug, the musicians have been the subject of romance rumors in the past. Fans think that this may be the confirmation they needed that they are, in fact, an item! Whether or not that’s true, the sweet PDA elicited a lot of reactions from those fans.

The video taken at his birthday party (the day before his actual birthday, September 14) shows the maybe-couple looking definitely cozy. Nas has his arms wrapped around Nicki as his birthday cake comes out, and she excitedly starts dancing as he blows out his candles! Aww! We know that something was going on between Nicki and Nas at the beginning of summer, but it seemed like things fizzled out. In May, after they were spotted having dinner together, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Nas have had “sexy sleepovers” — but no sex. However, she then said that she’d “make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

Their fans have a mixed bag of emotions after seeing the video. Some people don’t really care that they might be dating, instead telling Nicki that she better make a bomb album about him. “Hi @NICKIMINAJ. You have 2 options today: either post a pic with Nas on IG with a cute caption, or release the album. The choice is yours.” So funny! Some are enraged, especially because they’re in love with Nas. And they’ve got the gifs to express that anger! And there’s the camp that loves the love. “Nicki Minaj got Nas. Wow. He’s such a daddy.” Take a look at more hilarious reactions:

Hi @NICKIMINAJ. You have 2 options today: either post a pic with Nas on IG with a cute caption, or release the album. The choice is yours. — anthony (@anthonicki) September 14, 2017

me looking at Nicki Minaj and Nas celebrating his birthday pic.twitter.com/AmTZYuBhMy — Sturdy Diana. (@JLaCocaina) September 14, 2017

Nas and nicki on Instagram Live 😍✨pic.twitter.com/kMIJxKm3ol — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiMemories) September 14, 2017

Nas and Nicki are definitely a thing…She calls him Nasir. 😣 pic.twitter.com/4sGoSz2i7g — Kenisha A (@nisharose) September 14, 2017

Women getting ready to bash Nas and Nicki on the TLpic.twitter.com/n7OQPiJbqs — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) September 14, 2017

nicki minaj got Nas. wow. he's such a daddy — yungsavagemy💋 (@nobuttsowhat) September 14, 2017

Nas & Nicki Minaj look good together I'm js 😩😍🤤 — Ali 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@RainBow_Loviin) September 14, 2017

I just saw my future husband Nas kissing Nicki Minaj on some IG Live video. pic.twitter.com/3eTxzTplEn — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) September 14, 2017

