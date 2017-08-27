Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Minds Over ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

‘Bad Blood,’ step aside. Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ at the 2017 MTV VMAs, and it might just be her hottest one yet. Fans think so, too!

Taylor Swift, 27, is back, and you’re not even ready for what you’re about to watch. She released her first music video since January’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and it is everything. First, check it out it above, then see what fans are saying about the video! It’s hard to believe that all of the Taylor madness has been going on for less than a week, starting from when she deleted all of her social media posts on Aug. 18. That’s when we knew something was coming! After wiping her accounts, she began posting cryptic videos of writhing snakes, alerting fans that she was about to make her return.

Taylor then announced her album Reputation, dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” and finally, gave us the video! And, unsurprisingly, fans can not hold back their reactions online. See what they’re tweeting after seeing the EPIC video premiere during the VMAs right here! Tweets below:

#LWYMMD music video has just left me speechless. @taylorswift13 YOU GO GURL👏👏👏💁 — Jessica McCoy (@jbm184) August 28, 2017

okay but the lwymmd video had me SNATCHED pic.twitter.com/C2J7pffH1B — rai (@highwaistdharry) August 28, 2017

OK you ppl at The Forum can GO HOME…SHOW OVER..BUH BYE #LWYMMDvideo — LWYMMD (@ReputationNov10) August 28, 2017

This sudden comeback isn’t the first time Taylor has pulled the rug out from under us. In Dec. 2016, Tay granted us with her first new song since 2014, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”. No one knew she had been working on the song with Zayn Malik, 24, and it began dominating the charts the second it dropped. The video was totally sexy — not too shocking, since it was for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack — but nothing compares to a solo TSwift video. Well, she’s given the people what they want with this one! Like all Tay videos, we’ll have it on replay for years to come.

