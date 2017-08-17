Melania Trump, Elijah Wood & More Stars Send Love To Barcelona After Horrific Van Attack

Our hearts go out to the people of Barcelona. Celebrities like Melania Trump, Elijah Wood & more have flocked to Twitter to send their prayers following the horrific van attack, which left 13 dead.

When will this end?! Terror struck Barcelona on Aug. 17 when a man crashed his van into innocent pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district, a highly popular area for tourists as it’s packed with nice bar and restaurants. The incident, which is reportedly being treated as a “terror attack,” left 13 people dead…but that number appears to be increasing with time, according to the Associated Press. As the news spreads, celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their remorse and send messages of love. Violence is never the answer.

Melania Trump tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers to Barcelona,” while Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood posted, “My heart is with Barcelona.” See what Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phantogram and more had to say below. We honestly can’t believe that such violence is still occurring in Europe. It wasn’t that long ago that a bomb went off in Manchester during an Ariana Grande concert, and a white van rammed into pedestrians walking along the London Bridge shortly after. Unfortunately, such heinous acts are making their way into America as well. A neo-nazi drove his car into peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12.

Celebrities and politicians alike are doing everything we can to preach peace and kindness, while trying to find a solution to such madness and hate. “All of sudden it was real chaos,” eyewitness Ethan Spibey told Sky News after the Barcelona attack, per Reuters. “People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways. They’ve locked the doors because I’m not sure whether the person who may have done it has actually been caught, so they’ve locked the doors and told people just to wait in here.”

Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 17, 2017

My heart is with Barcelona. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 17, 2017

All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017

