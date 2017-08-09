The Search For ‘White Goth King’: Twitter Desperate To Find Oddly Sexy ‘Maury’ Guest From 1999

Twitter is on the hunt! A gif of an emo 16-year-old boy from 1999 went viral, and now fans around the world are banding together to find the ‘Maury’ guest dubbed ‘White Goth King’! Do you think he’s sexy?

It never ceases to amaze us who the internet randomly chooses to pick out of obscurity to make a viral superstar. This time, it’s White Goth King, and it might just be the oddest one yet! Twitter user @YOUNGHOTEBONY posted a gif from a 1999 episode of Maury featuring a 16-year-old man named Aron who rocks silky long hair, black lipstick and eyeliner, a leather choker, black nail polish, fishnet gloves, rings, and a Marilyn Mason shirt. He was there to get a clean-cut makeover from his distressed parents after he got kicked out of school, but Twitter likes him just the way he is. “THIS WHITE KING IS SO F*CKING FINE OMG EAT MY HEART OUT SKSKSJSKSJ” wrote Young Hot Ebony. More than 22k other users agree!

The gif shows what people find so appealing about Aron: his tongue! He does this oddly sexual tongue scoop paired with a confident smirk that is honestly kinda super swoon-worthy. Now, Twitter is coming together in a desperate hunt for the emo hunk, and so far it’s been unsuccessful. What we do know? He got a makeover and cut off his hair on the show (boo), he should be about 34 now, and his name is Aron.

Fans have been harassing both The Maury Show and anyone named Aron trying to locate the hottie. One Facebook user named Aron Jacques was forced to write a status after three people reached out to him. “No I was never on Maury, I’m not the Aron you’re looking for. Please don’t message me about it,” he wrote. After hundreds of fans DMed The Maury Show on Twitter, they finally answered saying “we are working on it now.” So there’s still hope!

Here are the best tweets about #WhiteGothKing:

MAURY WORKING ON IT !!!! pic.twitter.com/G0PQ3zJW0T — Karya | JCA Galliano (@gallianosbitch) August 7, 2017

WGK's HANDS HUNNI WOW pic.twitter.com/IR5tOUKl7q — goth juice (@gothskanque) August 7, 2017

Everyone in this thread trying to find Aron the white goth king pic.twitter.com/r8VO6TeAIF — ✨emily✨ (@emily_highmore) August 7, 2017

me coming back to this thread every half hour in hopes of the white goth king pic.twitter.com/bx2AxRcPMl — LUCY FORD (@lovelucyford) August 6, 2017

when maury asked him "do you like it?" and when he said "no" I BROKE DOWN CRYING you could see how hurt he was pic.twitter.com/P6cX6ad2XV — a (@yhanfian) August 5, 2017

i found this on facebook hahahha pic.twitter.com/PG15NMJGM7 — mark (@lmaomark) August 6, 2017

