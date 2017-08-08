5H Reveals Tracklist For New Album & Fans Are Freaking Out — Will They Diss Camila Cabello?

The wait is over! Fifth Harmony made dreams come true on Aug. 8, by revealing the tracklist for their highly anticipated new album. After seeing the enticing titles, fans were FREAKING out. Will the girl group diss their former band-mate Camila Cabello?!

Fifth Harmony is ready to debut a fresh new sound! Ally Brooke, 24, Normani Kordei, 21, Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, are gearing up to release their first album sans Camila Cabello, 20, and they gave fans a taste of what to expect on Aug. 8. The girl group revealed their epic track list on Instagram Stories, showcasing 10 enticing song titles including, “Sauced Up,” “Don’t Say You Love Me,” and more. 5H recruited some star talent for the project, featuring rapper Gucci Mane, 37, for the opening track “Down.” The self-titled album is expected to drop on Aug. 25, via Epic Records and Syco. After teasing their hot new jams, fans were going absolutely nuts!

Overall, this will be Fifth Harmony’s third album as a group and they’re so excited about sharing it with the world. “We’re really experimenting with a lot of different sounds,” Ally revealed to Billboard, explaining how they incorporated “strong pop melodies” as well as “dark urban sounds” this time around. The foursome performed their hit single “Down” on The Tonight Show on July 24, getting the crowd on their feet with their captivating energy, sexy dance moves and amazing voices. Fans couldn’t be more hyped about their new album, with many taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

The ladies of Fifth Harmony are still coming to terms with Camila leaving the group to pursue her solo career. Things haven’t been the most amicable between them, but it looks like they’re all just trying to leave the past behind them and prepare for the future. “We’re focusing on this new era. We’ve had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative,” Ally told Seventeen for the Sept./Oct. cover. “It’s so beautiful having four women on the same page. There’s nothing we can’t get through together.” Camila plans on baring her soul with her own debut album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, which is scheduled to drop in Sept. 2017.

