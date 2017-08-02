JakePaulIsOverParty: Twitter Shuns Web Star After He Says Fan With Accent Will ‘Blow Someone Up’

Another day, another batch of Twitter outrage at Jake Paul for doing something awful. This time he mocked an enthusiastic fan by saying that he ‘sounds like he’s going to blow someone up.’ Watch the rude video, here.

Once again, Jake Paul is pissing people off. On Aug. 2, #JakePaulIsOverParty became a top trend on Twitter. By now, we know that an “anything is over party” means that the person did something so egregious that fans believe they can never come back from it. So what did the 20-year-old YouTuber do this time? He made a racist comment toward someone who just wanted a picture with him. Click here to see pics of the controversial web star.

The awkward moment came in Jake’s Aug. 1 video about pranking McDonald’s employees by sending his self-driving Tesla through the drive thru with no one in the driver’s seat. A fan noticed him, and rushed over to their window to tell him how much he loves Team 10. “Can you put this on the vlog please?” asked the excited teen with a thick accent. “Yes, where are you from?” Jake asks. The fan begins to explain that he’s “from Kazakhstan originally but…” when Jake cuts him off to say “it sounds like you’re just going to blow someone up.” Then he mimicked the accent, saying “send the nuke!”

We would say that insinuating that an adoring fan is a terrorist is shocking, but it’s honestly not at this point. Just days earlier Jake shoved his friend Tessa Brooks. And a week before that he gave away Post Malone’s address and filmed him without permission. And then a week before THAT he went viral because his neighbors were complaining that he made their lives hell. Maybe this time, he really is over.

