‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King Gives An Update On Where Spoby & More Are Today

‘PLL’ creator Marlene King is still spilling some pretty little details about our favorite characters. Marlene took to Twitter to answer some fan questions about where Spencer, Toby, Hanna, and more are today!

Pretty Little Liars may be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get updates on the Rosewood characters we know and love. That’s why Marlene King is just the best! She’s always got answers. The Pretty Little Liars creator/executive producer is frequently on Twitter answering fan questions and revealing some seriously cool scoop. Fans began asking what their favorite characters were up to, so Marlene gave the fans what they wanted.

One fan asked what Spencer and Toby are up to now, and Marlene dished some cool Spoby details. “Spencer is getting her law degree at Hollis while working with her mom,” she tweeted. “Toby is building houses for homeless vets in Philly.” She also added that they “are together. Happy. Finding peace and fulfillment separately and together.” Yas! Spoby forever!

Another fan also quizzed Marlene for an update on Haleb. Marlene wrote, “In my mind, Hanna is still pregnant. And the child will be healthy and beautiful.” Aw! Raise your hand if you wish you could see Hanna and Caleb’s baby! Their little one would definitely be the cutest new baby in Rosewood, along with Emily and Alison’s twins.

Pretty Little Liars came to an end after 7 great seasons in June 2017. Fans are already asking about a reunion, and Marlene hasn’t ruled it out. She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that season 7 was the right time to end the show, and she hopes “it’ll find another life somewhere” in the years to come. We definitely need a 10-year reunion special to find out how the Liars all ended up!

