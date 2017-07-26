Masika Kalysha: ‘L&HH’ Star Accuses Hazel E Of Having STD & She Demands Apology

‘Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’ star Masika Kalysha accused her costar and frenemy Hazel E of allegedly having an STD on Twitter! Hazel responded to the shocking tweets demanding an apology, and now they’re in a major fight!

Whoa! Masika Kalysha, 32, went off on Twitter, posting emails allegedly from Hazel E, 37, that state that she allegedly had an STD. The shocking tweets make fun of her Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood costar mercilessly. At one point she even calls her “Herpezel”. Not cool. Masika and Hazel are officially fighting over Twitter after she ignored Hazel’s denial of the accusations and demand for an apology. And now, costar Moniece Slaughter, 30, has chimed in with some cruel tweets of her own.

Masika tweeted out a screenshot of an email, allegedly from Hazel (her real name is Arica Adams), on July 26 that revealed something incredibly personal: “Oh babe u need to hit me up asap! Wtf we have an std! Who did u fuck b4 me! Ahhhhh…or we must of got it from P’s nasty house! Or pool wtf! Hit me back u have 2 go to a doctor asap!”, read the alleged email, sent back in 2009. It’s unclear how Masika obtained the email, as she’s not included on it. “Herpezel B been burning,” she captioned it.

Hazel was livid, telling Masika and anyone who came after her on Twitter that they needed to apologize immediately, or there would be consequences. Moniece said “I’ll never apologize” and laughed off her threats. Masika implied that she had more dirt on Hazel and other “hoes”, that this tweet was a “warning shot.” This is far from the first time that Masika and Hazel have had beef on Twitter. The women got into a huge fight on Twitter in October 2016 about another fight, which they had on L&HH over Hazel saying that Fetty Wap, 26, wasn’t the father of Masika’s baby. Masika then accused Hazel of lying about recording a song with Fetty, and called her a “weak b*tch” in a tweet.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment and have not heard back at this time.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Masika’s tweets? Let us know!