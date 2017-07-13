Cory Monteith Remembered By Devastated Fans On 4 Year Anniversary Of His Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been 4 years since the world lost a true talent, inspiration and kind heart — Cory Monteith. On the anniversary of his untimely death, fans are flooding social media with emotional messages.

On July 13, 2013, we were forced to say goodbye to actor, Cory Monteith who sadly died of an overdose at the age of 31. Although some time has passed, the wound is still fresh for his devoted fans. On the fourth anniversary of his death, Glee fans, and lovers of the actor’s many works are taking to social media to remember him. Cory is so loved that he has become a trending topic that’s sweeping the internet with sweet messages, old memories and photos.

Cory was known for his kind heart and his endless charitable efforts. And, on May 11, 2017 — what would have been his 35th birthday — his mother, Ann McGregor teamed up with Saint James Music Academy to create the Cory Monteith Summer Music Camp Challenge for a campaign in his memory to raise money to send SJMA kids to summer camp. With a goal of $20,000 to send 50 kids to camp, the campaign ended June 30. While the outcome of charitable effort has not been revealed, we’re confident that SJMA and Cory’s mother gave a lot of children a great gift.

The actor’s untimely passing not only weighed heavy on fans, but his Glee co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend, Lea Michele, 30. While the cast and the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, 51, have yet to speak out about Cory on the fourth anniversary of his death, we’re sure they’re certainly thinking of him on this day. In Sept. 2016, Murphy actually revealed the last words that he and Cory shared before the actor’s tragic death. “We hugged, and the last thing he said was ‘I love you, man, and thank you for helping me get better.’ And then the next thing I knew he was dead,” Murphy recalled. “It was like losing a child.” So sad.

Lea Michele has been candid in the past about her struggles with dealing with Cory’s passing. “She always misses Cory around this time of year,” a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She always gets reminded of things he did or liked and it just makes her sad that he isn’t around anymore… She’ll always have a big piece of her heart devoted to him, and always remembers him fondly even though it is also a sad time of the year for her.”

While we continue to remember the beautiful life Cory lived, take a look at the emotional reactions from fans on the fourth anniversary of his death. Our thoughts are with Cory’s friends and family during this sensitive time.

Tomorrow is Cory Monteith memorial and after all these years I am still heartbroken. 💔 #4YearsWithoutCory #CoryMonteith — Maria 🐾 (@maria_siempre) July 12, 2017

After 4 years … I know it's no longer just a "phase" I will always love & miss Cory ❤ my biggest inspiration #corymonteith pic.twitter.com/oPsapJ0Dtt — Samantha Fuentes🌹 (@SamiAm82098) July 6, 2017

If I die young bury me in satin

Lay me down on a bed of roses

Sink me in the river at dawn #4YearsWithoutCory #corymonteith pic.twitter.com/QnRJN77ex8 — Cansu (@finnchhelll) July 12, 2017

It is already 13 July here. It's been 4 years since we lost you and after all these years I am still heartbroken. 💔 #CoryMonteith pic.twitter.com/RLqwQBEUiJ — I MISS GLEE (@itsagleek13) July 12, 2017

